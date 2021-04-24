Categories
All News

Global Large Format Ink Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

The global Large Format Ink market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Hewlett-Packard (HP) (US)
Canon (Japan)
Epson (Japan)

Mimaki Engineering (Japan)
Roland (Japan)
Ricoh (Japan)
Durst Phototechnik (Italy)
Xerox (US)
Konica Minolta (Japan)
Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium)

Electronics for Imaging (EFI) (US)
Kyocera (Japan)
Lexmark (US)
Mutoh (Japan)
ARC Document Solutions (US)
Major applications as follows:
Apparels & Textile
Signage
Advertising
Decor

CAD and Technical Printing
Major Type as follows:
Aqueous ink
Solvent ink
UV-cured ink
Latex ink
Dye sublimation ink
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Large Format Ink Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Large Format Ink Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Large Format Ink Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Large Format Ink Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales R

…continued

