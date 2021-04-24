Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The global Large Diameter Steel Pipes market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4882372-global-large-diameter-steel-pipes-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plant-automation-solutions-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-19
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)
Borusan Mannesmann (Turkey)
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-purity-gaseous-helium-market-research-report-for-2021-2021-03-30
ChelPipe (Russia)
EEW-Bergrohr GmbH
EUROPIPE GmbH (Germany)
EVRAZ North America (USA)
Jindal SAW Ltd. (India)
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-insulated-rubber-tapes-marketsize-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-04-05
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
National Pipe Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)
PAO Severstal (Russia)
PAO TMK (Russia)
TMK IPSCO (USA)
PSL Limited (India)
Sutor (China)
Tata Steel Europe Ltd (The UK)
Techint Group SpA (Italy)
Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg)
United Metallurgical Company OMK (Russia)
United States Steel Corporation (US)
Welspun Corp Ltd. (India)
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/network-attached-storage-nas-market-enabling-technologies-applications-standardization-key-trends-forecasts-2025-2021-02-09
Major applications as follows:
Oil & Gas Pipeline
Petrochemical Industry
Building Drainage
Others
Major Type as follows:
Longitudinal Submerged Arc Weld (LSAW)
Helical / Spiral Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenu
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105