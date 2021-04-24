Global COVID-19 World Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Narrowband IoT Chipset , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Narrowband IoT Chipset market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Standalone

Guard Band

In-Band

By End-User / Application

Agriculture

Automotive

Energy

Others

By Company

Huawei

Ericsson

Vodafone Group

Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel Corporation

Mistbase Communication System

Samsung

Verizon Communications

Nokia

U-Blox Holding

Commsolid

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Revenue Share by Vendors

(2017-2019)

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

….continued

