Global Water Meter Market Research Report for 2020

Summary
A water meter is a device that is used to measure the volume of water used by residential and commercial building that are supplied with water by a public water supply system. They can also be used at a well, water source or water system to determine the flow of water via a specific portion of the system. Some water meters measure water in gallons while others measure in cubic feet.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Mechanical water meter
Smart water meter
By Application
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Residential Use
By Company
Sensus Metering
Itron
Honeywell(Elster)
Roper Industries(Neptune)
Mueller Water Products
Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
Badger Meter Inc
Arad Group(Master Meter)
Kamstrup Water Metering
Zenner
ABB
Ningbo Water Meter
Shanchuan Group
Donghai Group
LianLi Water Meter
Chengde Water Meter
Chongqing Smart Meter
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Mechanical water meter
Figure Mechanical water meter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Mechanical water meter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Mechanical water meter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Mechanical water meter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Smart water meter
Figure Smart water meter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Smart water meter Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Smart water meter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Smart water meter Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
