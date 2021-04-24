Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Research Report for 2020

Summary
Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Others
By Application
Automotive Industry
Aerospace Industry
Healthcare & Dental Industry
Academic Institutions
Others
By Company
EOS GmbH
Concept Laser GmbH
SLM
3D Systems
Arcam AB
ReaLizer
Renishaw
Exone
Wuhan Binhu
Bright Laser Technologies
Huake 3D
Syndaya
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
