Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerator Market Research Report for 2020

Summary

Air Cooled Turbogenerators are extensively used in public utility, cogeneration, CHP, industrial and off shore applications. These generators are designed to be driven by both steam turbines and gas turbines.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Below 100 MW

100~200 MW

Over 200 MW

By Application

Coal Power Plants

Gas Power Plants

By Company

GE/Alstom

Andritz

MHPS

TMEIC

Brush

Harbin Electric

ELSIB

Shanghai Electric

Dongfang Electric

Ansaldo

JPEC

WEG

Qingdao Jieneng

Nanjing Turbine

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Below 100 MW

Figure Below 100 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Below 100 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Below 100 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Below 100 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 100~200 MW

Figure 100~200 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 100~200 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 100~200 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 100~200 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

