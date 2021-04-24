Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerator Market Research Report for 2020

Summary
Air Cooled Turbogenerators are extensively used in public utility, cogeneration, CHP, industrial and off shore applications. These generators are designed to be driven by both steam turbines and gas turbines.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Below 100 MW
100~200 MW
Over 200 MW
By Application
Coal Power Plants
Gas Power Plants
By Company
GE/Alstom
Andritz
MHPS
TMEIC
Brush
Harbin Electric
ELSIB
Shanghai Electric
Dongfang Electric
Ansaldo
JPEC
WEG
Qingdao Jieneng
Nanjing Turbine
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Below 100 MW
Figure Below 100 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Below 100 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Below 100 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Below 100 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 100~200 MW
Figure 100~200 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure 100~200 MW Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure 100~200 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure 100~200 MW Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
