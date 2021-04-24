Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to protective clothing, helmets, goggles, or other garments or equipment designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. The hazards addressed by protective equipment include physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, and airborne particulate matter. Protective equipment may be worn for job-related occupational safety and health purposes, as well as for sports and other recreational activities.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Hearing Protection

Others

By Application

Construction

Oil & Gas Industry

Automobile Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Food & Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Company

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell

Avon Rubber

Bergeron

Bullard

COFRA

Cordova Safety Products

Delta Plus

Dräger

DuPont

Excalor

Honeywell

Huatong

JAL Group

Kappler

Kimberly-Clark

Lakeland Industries

Lindström

Moldex-Metric

MSA Safety

Northern Safety

Oftenrich Group

Protective Industrial Products

Respirex

SanCheong

Shanghai Gangkai

TST Sweden

U.PROTEC.

Uvex

Woshine Group

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Hand Protection

Figure Hand Protection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hand Protection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.2 Protective Clothing

Figure Protective Clothing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Protective Clothing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.3 Protective Footwear

Figure Protective Footwear Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Protective Footwear Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.4 Respiratory Protection

Figure Respiratory Protection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Respiratory Protection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.5 Head, Eye and Face Protection

Figure Head, Eye and Face Protection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Head, Eye and Face Protection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.6 Fall Protection

Figure Fall Protection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Fall Protection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.7 Hearing Protection

Figure Hearing Protection Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hearing Protection Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.2.8 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Construction

Figure Construction Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Construction Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.2 Oil & Gas Industry

Figure Oil & Gas Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Oil & Gas Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.3 Automobile Industry

Figure Automobile Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Automobile Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.4 Aerospace

Figure Aerospace Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Aerospace Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.5 Communication Industry

Figure Communication Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Communication Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.6 Metallurgical Industry

Figure Metallurgical Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Metallurgical Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.7 Food & Pharmaceuticals

Figure Food & Pharmaceuticals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Food & Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.1.3.8 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

..…continued.

