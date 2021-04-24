Global Oil Water Separator Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Oil Water Separator is a device designed to separate oil from the wastewater effluents. In the report, we mainly count the Oil Water Separator used in industrial applications.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Gravity OWS
Centrifugal OWS
Others
By Application
General Industry
Water Treatment
Oil & Gas
Others
By Company
Compass Water Solutions
Clarcor
Parker-Hannifin
Alfa Laval
Donaldson
Andritz
GEA
Wärtsilä
Filtration
Containment Solutions
Recovered Energy
ZCL
WesTech Engineering
Wilbur Eagle
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Gravity OWS
Figure Gravity OWS Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Gravity OWS Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Gravity OWS Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Gravity OWS Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Centrifugal OWS
Figure Centrifugal OWS Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Centrifugal OWS Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Centrifugal OWS Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Centrifugal OWS Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 General Industry
Figure General Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure General Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure General Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure General Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Water Treatment
Figure Water Treatment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Water Treatment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Water Treatment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Water Treatment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Oil & Gas
Figure Oil & Gas Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Oil & Gas Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Oil & Gas Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Oil & Gas Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Oil Water Separator Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
..…continued.
