E-commerce Automotive Market may See Big Move with CruiseMaster, JeepPeople, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Global E-commerce Automotive Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CruiseMaster (Australia), JeepPeople (United States), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (United States), Awesome GTI (England), Enjuku Racing Parts (United States), JD.com (China), Brock's Performance (United States), BB Wheels (United States), Boogie Lights (United States), RTW Wheels (United States).

Definition:

From the last two decades from the growth of the internet and social media, e-commerce offers high growth in the online marketplace. There are some latest pioneers including Vroom, Shift, and Carvana in purchasing and reselling used vehicles online. Like Amazon, the e-commerce giant sells its own vehicles in Italy, which makes its initiatives towards automotive e-commerce. By 2020, 40% of the automotive market will operate online. As a major automotive brand aside from Tesla is struggling to meet its customer expectation. They are providing online tools to help their streamline the buying experience of consumers, such as Ford has Ready.Shop.Go platform, GM has Shop. Click. Drive platform and Hyundai have the Shopper Assurance platform. U.S. e-commerce revenue from auto and parts retail sales are projected to reach $51.6 billion in 2018, representing a 121% increase compared to 2012 revenue.

In Oct 2018, AutoNation announced a strategic investment in Vroom Inc., an online car retailer. This investment provides a good market share in the automotive e-commerce space and this will continue its leadership in the automotive retail industry.

Market Trend:

Aggressive Expansion of OEMs into Aftermarket Activities

Digitization of Channels and Interfaces

Market Drivers:

Increasing Influence of (Digital) Intermediaries

Higher Price Liquidity and Greater Diversity of Supply for Customers

Opportunities:

As Strong Opportunity in For Leading Existing Ecommerce Providers to Invest In Automatic Sector

The Global E-commerce Automotive Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Components (Infotainment & Multimedia, Engine Components, Tires & Wheels, Interior Accessories, Electrical Product, Others), Software Solutions (Business to Business, Business to Customer)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-commerce Automotive Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-commerce Automotive market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E-commerce Automotive Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the E-commerce Automotive

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-commerce Automotive Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-commerce Automotive market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, E-commerce Automotive Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

