Cyclotetrasiloxane Market Analysis of Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

Cyclotetrasiloxane Market Introduction:

Cyclotetrasiloxane belongs to the group of siloxanes and is a part of organosilicon (organic silicon) compounds and is termed as one of the cyclomethicones. Cyclotetrasiloxane is a cyclic compound with 4 silicon and 4 oxygen atoms, which are alternatively bonded. Cyclotetrasiloxane is an odorless, tasteless and colorless compound. Cyclotetrasiloxane finds applications in deodorants, skin care lotions and creams, hair care formulations and in make-up products. Due to its volatile nature, cyclotetrasiloxane (or D4) evaporates, imparting soft and silky feel on the skin. It also does not leave any oily residue, giving a non-greasy feel.

Cyclotetrasiloxane is considered as a non-VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) by the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (U.S. EPA). Cyclotetrasiloxane can be directly used as an additive for the production of cosmetic products or as an intermediate to create high-quality blends for formulation of personal care products. Cyclotetrasiloxane can also directly be used as a rubber treating agent. Cyclotetrasiloxane is also used as a reactant for the production of other cyclomethicones such as cyclopentasiloxane (D5) and cyclohexasiloxane (D6). However, cyclotetrasiloxane is considered to be bio-accumulative and is inherently toxic to non-human organisms, especially aquatic life, due to its poor degradability. Cyclotetrasiloxane, in Europe, has been classified as an endocrine disruptor and presumably affects the fertility of soil.

Cyclotetrasiloxane Market Dynamics:

Factors such as growing awareness regarding beauty and cosmetic products, changing lifestyle of the consumers and the growing disposable income of the middle-class population are expected to drive the growth of the market in heavily populated and developing countries.

Owing to its toxicity, several environmental policies around the globe pose a threat to the growth of the market for cyclotetrasiloxane. For instance, recently in 2018, the European Commission’s Regulation, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) has published in the Official Journal to the European Union that cyclotetrasiloxane (D4) and cyclopentasiloxane (D5) in wash-off cosmetic products shall not be placed in the market in a concentration equal to or greater than 0.1% by weight of either substance, after 31 January 2020. However, countries such as Canada have concluded that all the three siloxanes, including cyclotetrasiloxane, are safe for human health. The Canadian Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association (CCTFA) is working with the government to plan risk management measures for the political and environmental concerns regarding cyclotetrasiloxane.

Nowadays, the manufacturers and new emerging players are focusing on products that are environment friendly and matching the environmental regulations. This involves mixtures of botanical oils, waxes and less harmful synthetic materials.

Cyclotetrasiloxane Market Segmentation:

The cyclotetrasiloxane market can be segmented on the basis of function, concentration and application.

On the basis of function, cyclotetrasiloxane can be segmented into:

Surface Tension Reducer

Additive

Intermediate

Lubricant

Others

On the basis of concentration, cyclotetrasiloxane market can be segmented into:

98% content

99% content

Others

On the basis of application, cyclotetrasiloxane can be segmented into:

Skincare Skin creams Skin lotions Suntan lotions Body washes

Antiperspirant and deodorant

Cosmetics Make-up Make-up remover Bath oils

Hair care

Others

Cyclotetrasiloxane Market Regional Outlook:

Cyclotetrasiloxane is in a strong demand from the cosmetics and beauty market segment. The manufacturing of cyclotetrasiloxane is concentrated in China and Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to have a large market share due to the growing population and escalating disposable income. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding skin care products. Europe and North America might experience a downsized market share throughout 2018 to 2028 due implementation of stringent environmental policies.

List of Key Players:

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global cyclotetrasiloxane market are:

Dow Corning Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Wuhan Jiehong International Trading Co., ltd

Clearco Products Co., Inc.

Genesee Polymers Corporation

BRB International B.V.

AB Specialty Silicones

Jiangxi Xinghuo Silicone Factory

Elkem Silicones

Dongyue Group Ltd

TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.

SHANDONGJINLING Chemistry Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Cyclotetrasiloxane market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

