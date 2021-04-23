Zinc Sulphate Market Key Players Profiles and Analysis 2027: Lantian Chemical, LiHong Chemical, Rech Chemical, Xinxin Chemical, DaHua Chemical, Newsky Group, Hengyang Dong Da Chemical, Changsha Haolin Chemicals

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on “Global Zinc Sulphate Industry Market” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2017-2027.

Introduction:

Market Research Future introduces about the Global Zinc Sulphate Market during the forecast period 2017-2027 which mainly includes the growth drivers, trends and restraints and how the market will grow in the future across the globe. In this report, Market Research Future has focused on the current market scenario which includes market segmentation, market dynamics, and competitive landscape along with company profiles.

It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

Zinc Sulphate derives from Zinc which is a naturally occurring mineral from the earth surface, food and water. Zinc Sulphate is normally used in healthcare industries in the treatment of zinc deficiencies. It is also considered as an important mineral for plant nutrition, human and animal. Zinc sulphate can also be used as a fertilizer in the agriculture, pharmaceutical and for commercial purpose. The hydrates, especially the heptahydrate, are the primary forms used commercially. The main application is as a coagulant in the production of rayon. It is also a precursor to the pigment lithopone. It is used as in electrolytes for zinc plating, as a mordant in dyeing, as a preservative for skins and leather.

Market Highlight:

Demand for Zinc as Micronutrient in Agriculture will grow as Global Population exceeds 9 Billion by 2050, Food Consumption to Increase 70 percent. Zinc is the key for increasing crop yields for agricultural use, as well as in automotive tire production, and paints, coatings, glass and construction materials.

The demand for zinc sulphate is expected to rise in the coming years in agricultural and healthcare sector. Zinc sulphate is considered as an important element for human health, plant nutrition and for animals. The deficiency of zinc in the infant segment has created a threat to human health in many countries, through which the demand for zinc sulphate has risen over the globe particularly in agriculture as a fertilizer. Zinc sulphate can be used in various application related to health issues but if the intake of zinc sulphate is more than actual than it can be dangerous to health. Along with this, the decreasing rate of arable land has increased the demand for zinc sulphate to meet the current demand for global crop yields and food consumption. Due to this the demand for zinc sulphate has increased in the agricultural applications. These trends are contributing the global zinc sulphate market to have strong demand in the coming years.

Key Players:

Zinc Sulphate Market – Applications:

Zinc sulphate is a very versatile compound and has wide range of applications in various industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemicals and others. Zinc sulphate is mostly used as a medicine in healthcare industries in order to prevent the zinc deficiency in a human body and diseases related to skin. In pharmaceutical industries, zinc sulphate is used to prepare medicines. Considering agricultural sector, it can also be used a major fertilizer for plant nutrition. The hydrates and heptahydrate which are primary forms and are mostly used for commercial purposes. Zinc Sulphates are like the zinc compounds which are utilized to control the moss growth of roofs.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this study, MRFR has segmented the global zinc sulphate market into types and applications. The global zinc sulphate market by types is classified into:

• Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate

• Zinc Sulphate Heptahydrate

The global zinc sulphate market by application is classified into:

• Agricultural Industries

• Healthcare Industries

• Pharmaceutical Industries

• Commercial Use

Regional Analysis:

The global zinc sulphate market consists of the global region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Middle East & Africa: The demand for zinc sulphate in the Middle East & Africa has seen an intensive growth due to the huge population of African region is suffering from zinc deficiency and other health related issues. Along with this the government has taken very positive initiatives to come up with the solutions to get over with diseases. Due to this factor the agriculture and healthcare sector can have a fruitful scope to capture the market.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is considered to the fastest growing market. China is one of the major suppliers of zinc sulphate. Moreover as in Agriculture, India can be a strong market for zinc sulphate as huge population is engaged in the activities related to farming and agriculture. Increasing use as a fertilizer has made the biggest demand growth and in the production for human food and animal feed.

