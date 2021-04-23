Wireless Communication Equipment Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2028

The growing demand for mobile communication and continuous improvement in the speed of the Internet is driving the global wireless communication equipment market. Wireless communication refers to the transfer of information between two or multiple points without any physical connection. The most commonly used wireless technology for communication is radio waves. Radio waves enable to communicate from short-range to long-range covering millions of kilometers via radio communication devices. Various wireless communication equipment is used, such as fixed or mobile devices and portable devices like cellular phones, two-way radio communication devices, personal digital assistances (PDAs), wireless networking, GPS, wireless computer, radio receivers, broadcast televisions, satellite televisions, and others.

Wireless Communication Equipment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the wireless communication equipment market based on the type of communication:

The wireless communication equipment market is segmented based on the type of communication i.e. satellite communication, infrared communication, broadcast radio, microwave communication.

Segmentation of the wireless communication equipment market based on the type of technology:

The wireless communication equipment market is segmented based on the type of technology i.e. WiMAX, WiFi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Routers and others.

Segmentation of the wireless communication equipment based on the end-user:

The wireless communication equipment market is segmented based on the end-user i.e. commercial, industrial and residential.

Key Players in wireless communication equipment market

Some of the key players in the wireless communication equipment market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Networks, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and others.

Regional Overview wireless communication equipment market

The wireless communication equipment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America and Europe hold the largest market share in the wireless communication equipment market due to the presence of an advanced telecommunication infrastructure and high adoption of wireless communication equipment.

