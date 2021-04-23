New Report of Hypophosphorous Acid Market with Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Business Trends and Forecast to 2028

Introduction

Hypophosphorous Acid, molecular formula:- H3PO2, is a colourless phosphorus oxo-acid compound. Hypophosphorous Acid is act as a strong reducing agents. Generally, production of conventional hypophosphorous acid is carried out by a metathesis method or an ion exchange resin method. Hypophosphorous Acid is stable compound under normal condition, however, after heating it decomposes into phosphoric acid, hydrogen and phosphine compound. Generally, Hypophosphorous Acid are used as bleaching agent in synthetic fibers, plastics, and chemicals applications.

Hypophosphorous Acid Market: Segmentation

On the basis of grade, global Hypophosphorous Acid market is segmented into;

Technical grade

Pharma grade

On the basis of Function, global Hypophosphorous Acid market is segmented into;

Bleaching Agent

Stabilizer

Neturalizing Agent

Catalyst

Chemical Intermediate

Antioxidant

Wetting Agent

On the basis of end use, global Hypophosphorous Acid market is segmented into;

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Polymer & plastics

Electronics and electrical

Others

Hypophosphorous Acid Market: Regional Outlook

The global hypophosphorous acid market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region (APAC), mainly by the China. In terms of production, significant share of global hypophosphorous Acid market is accounted by the China. With steady growth of end use industries such as polymer, Chemicals, pharmaceuticals and electronics industry, in China that in turn help to drive demand for the Hypophosphorous Acid market. Europe and North America collectively hold the second spot in terms of consumption. This growth in demand for Hypophosphorous Acid market is mainly attributed to the rising demand for bleaching and antioxidant agents in pharmaceutical and polymer industries in these region. However, government regulation in Europe and North America may effect on the growth of Hypophosphorous Acid markets. North America and Europe Hypophosphorous Acid market are expected to register steady growth which is supported by the steady growth of pharmaceutical industry in these regions, over the forecast period. The MEA and Latin America Hypophosphorous Acid market are projected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

Hypophosphorous Acid Market: Market Participants

Some of the major players identified across the value chain of the Global Hypophosphorous Acid market are:

Arkema Group

Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Qingyuan RGDC Chemicals Co.,Ltd

Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Fuerxin Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Ltd.

NEEMCCO Pvt Ltd.

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., among others

