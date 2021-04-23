Shipping Container Coatings Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2028

Introduction

A shipping container is used to transport or store cargo that is imported or exported through ports via sea or road. Shipping container coating is used to protect the container, which is generally made of steel or aluminum, from corrosion. Shipping container coatings are generally classified under two types’ water borne and solvent borne. Solvent borne coatings emit VOC chemicals, which might be carcinogenic, leading to health hazards. To avoid such hazards, companies are focusing on investing in water borne coatings, which might reduce pollution by VOC emissions. Shipping container coating manufacturers are mainly focusing on developing more environment friendly coatings, especially with the trend of converting used containers into picnic houses, cafes and shops across the globe. Hence, the use of shipping container in construction sector requires shipping container coatings to increase its life and provide a new look.

Shipping Container Coatings Market: Segmentation

Global shipping container coating market can be segmented on the basis of its end use industry, which are:

Transportation

Construction

Global shipping container coatings market can be segmented on the basis of types of coatings which are:

Solvent borne coatings

Polyurethane Based

Epoxy Based

Water borne coatings

Global shipping container coatings market can be segmented on the basis of its on different types of containers which are:

On the basis of size

Small (20 feet)

Large (40 feet)

High cube container (40 feet)

On the basis of product type

Dry Storage

Flat rock

Refrigerated

Special purpose

Shipping Container Coating Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, shipping container production growth is sluggish on regions like North America and Europe. However reuse of used container in the construction industry is quite trending in these regions, making these regions potential market for shipping container coatings in the forecast period. China is currently the leading producer of shipping container and the market is growing rapidly, India and Vietnam are also considered as potential growth market for shipping containers. Growing production of shipping container in these regions is making a prominent market for shipping container coatings. Other regions such as MEA, Latin America, other SEA and APAC countries are developing which is expected to witness a prolonged growth during the forecast period.

Shipping Container Coating Market: Key Participants

Global key participants in the shipping container coatings market are:

Dow Chemical Company

The Valspar Corporation

Delta Mark

Marl Coatings Ltd

Hexion

Mascoat

Mega Coatings Company Limited

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

