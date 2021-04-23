Current Scenario of Reactive Ink Market: Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook And Forecast To 2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Reactive ink Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Surge in the application by textile industry & rise in the demand of printed textiles by all the segments are increasing demand for reactive ink in the market. Moreover, the demand for customizable t-shirt and dresses for different occasion and events which needs to be printed at a short interval of time and increase in demand for flexible packaging are the factors that drive the global digital printing and reactive ink market. However, major constrains of the market include rise in prices of raw materials and different rules and regulations laid down by the government for safe printing and use of reactive ink. The major innovations are related to reactive inks that dry down faster and are eco-friendly.

There has been a rise in demand from the packaging industry for flexographic printing ink as the packaging industry is moving toward developing attractive packaging with vibrant colors and appealing quotes. The rise in demand from packaging industry has increased the reactive ink manufacturers to develop new varieties of ink that sustain the flexible packaging and can be used on other surfaces like pouches, tags and labels, flexible packaging, folding cartons liners, bags, and wraps utilizing paper, plastic, film, aluminum foil, metalized or coated paper or film.

Regions covered – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Collins, Cronite, Villiger, Gans, Kodak, Godo, Shojudo, Mingbo, Pingwei, Letong Ink, Jinpin, Wancheng

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The reactive ink production has been affected due to the shutdown of chemical factories and plants due to widespread COVID-19 cases.

• The market is expected to experience growth once the lockdown lifts at several places and the government orders the manufacturers to start production.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type UV Fluorescent Inks

Thermochromatic Inks

Optically Variable Inks

Humidity Sensitive Inks

Infrared Fluorescent Inks

Pressure Sensitive Inks

Others Application Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels Distribution Channel Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Online Stores

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global reactive ink industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global reactive ink market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global reactive ink market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global reactive ink market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

