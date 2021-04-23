Retinal Imaging Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Retinal imaging is an efficient way for the optometrist to assess eye health using a high-resolution camera and imaging systems. Retinal imaging takes a digital picture of the eye and shows detailed imaging of the retina, optic disk, and blood vessels of the eye. The rising adoption of smart devices increases the incidences of ophthalmic disorders, and the rising geriatric population is causing a surge in the patient pool of age-related macular degeneration. In turn, this is increasing the demand for advanced diagnostic measures for early detection of the disorders. With the launch of new retinal imaging solutions over time, the market has witnessed significant growth over the last couple of years.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/262

The report also studies their financial standing and global position. It also provides extensive coverage of the alliances occurring in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and product launches and brand promotions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Olympus

Robert Bosch GmbH

Eyenuk, Inc.

Imagine Eyes

Optos, Plc.

Forus Health Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Technology Group, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Epipole, Ltd.

Others

Optos and Amydis, in 2018, joined forces to create an eye test for the detection of Alzheimer’s disease, primarily developed by Amydis. Amydis is actively developing new pipeline drugs to detect the amyloid proteins in the retina by leveraging the optomap ultra-widefield retinal imaging device developed by Optos.

Retinal Imaging Market Segmentation

Device Type

Fundus Camera

Fluorescein Angiography

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

End-user Industry

Hospitals

Clinics

Ophthalmic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Retinal Imaging market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/262

Key Summary of the Retinal Imaging Market Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Retinal Imaging market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Retinal Imaging market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/retinal-imaging-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.