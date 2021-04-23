3D Food Printing Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global 3D Food Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,015.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The advancements in technology has led to the technology being commonly adopted in restaurants, and it is also expected to gain popularity in the household kitchen in the coming years. 3D printing food allows for precision. This is extremely crucial in hospitals where a restricted diet is common, and the technology provides the potential for customization by patients.

The growing demand for personalized and customized food products is propelling the demand for the 3D food printing market. Manufacturers are launching the latest innovative printers for applications such as confectionaries, chocolates, and pancakes, leading to an increased demand for the product in commercial sectors.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Singapore University of Technology and Design scientists developed a new way to print milk-based products. Direct ink writing (DIW) print milk-based products at room temperature, all the while maintaining its temperature-sensitive nutrients.

Material extrusion is among the most common printing process for 3D food printing, and required paste-like inputs such as mousses, purees, and other food vicious food such as chocolate ganache. In certain incidences, powdered ingredients such as sugar, protein are added to increase viscosity.

The carbohydrate ingredient segment is anticipated to grow significantly, owing to its usage in the production of nutritious and convenience food products. The segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America held the largest market share, and as the countries in the region to invest heavily in the healthcare sector, it allows the usage of this technology in the sector. 3D food printers offer food rich in a specific type of nutrients, and this food eases swallowing and chewing for older patients.

Key participants include TNO, Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, Barilla, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, Print2taste GmbH, Beehex, and Candyfab, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Food Printing Market on the basis of 3D printer type, ingredient, industry vertical, and region:

3D Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Inkjet-based Extrusion Base Selective Laser Sintering Binder Jetting

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fruits and Vegetables Dough Proteins Dairy Products Sauces Carbohydrates Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Government Education Defense Emergency Services Commercial Bakeries Retail Stores Restaurants Confectionaries Residential



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global 3D Food Printing market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global 3D Food Printing market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global 3D Food Printing market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Food Printing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 3D Food Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increased demand from healthcare sector

4.2.2.2. Growing trend for creative confectionaries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of the printers

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Food Printing Market By 3D Printer Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. 3D Printer Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Inkjet-based

5.1.2. Extrusion Base

5.1.3. Selective Laser Sintering

5.1.4. Binder Jetting

Chapter 6. 3D Food Printing Market By Ingredient Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Ingredient Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Fruits and Vegetables

6.1.2. Dough

6.1.3. Proteins

6.1.4. Dairy Products

6.1.5. Sauces

6.1.6. Carbohydrates

6.1.7. Others

CONTINUED…!

