Energy Efficient Glass Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increase in global solar capacity is a significant factor in driving the market growth. The installation cost of solar panels in the US has plunged by over 70.0% in the last ten years, resulting in the industry’s expansion and the installation of numerous systems across the country.

The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, Nippon Sheet Glass made an announcement about the signing of an agreement by its subsidiary with Ubiquitous Energy, a firm involved in transparent solar technology. The partnership intends to develop, produce, and integrate ClearView Power™ technology of Ubiquitous Energy into architectural window glass to generate solar power for buildings.

The major benefits of hard coated energy efficient glass are durability and can be used in single glazing without losing the coating.

In the automotive industry, energy efficient glasses find application in windshield and windows. The use of these glasses in the automotive provides a robust heat loss barrier and maintains the vehicle’s optimal temperature, causing less usage of in-vehicle air conditioning.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 owing to a growth in the construction activities of residential and commercial buildings and a rise in the level of disposable income.

Key participants include Nippon Sheet Glass, Kaphs SA, Sisecam Group, Saint-Gobain, Vitro Architectural Glasses, AGC, Metro Performance Glass, Schott AG, Morley Glass & Glazing, and Guardian, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient glass market on the basis of coating type, glazing type, application, and region:

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Soft Coat Hard Coat

Glazing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Single Glazing Double Glazing Triple Glazing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Building & Construction Automotive Solar Panels Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Energy Efficient Glass market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Summary of the Energy Efficient Glass Market Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Energy Efficient Glass market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Energy Efficient Glass market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Energy Efficient Glass Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Energy Efficient Glass Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for smart glass

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for green buildings

4.2.2.3. Increase in global solar capacity

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive manufacturing

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Energy Efficient Glass Market By Coating Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Coating Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Soft Coat

5.1.2. Hard Coat

CONTINUED…!

