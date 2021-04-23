Arms Ammunition Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The Global Arms Ammunition Market is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate in the coming years, bolstered by the increasing demand for the industry in the global market. The technological details of the Arms Ammunition market offer insightful data to the businesses and new players to help them achieve their business goals and reach the desired production capacity by capitalizing on the growth prospects of the market. The global Arms Ammunition market has been formulated to offer descriptive profiles of the leading companies, pricing analysis, gross revenue, sales network and distribution channel, and market position to offer readers a comprehensive overview of the Arms Ammunition industry.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Arms & Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Arms Pistols Revolvers Rifles Machine Guns Shotguns Carbines Others Ammunition Bullets Aerial Bombs Grenades Artillery Shells Mortars Launchers Others End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Military Law Enforcement Hunting Sports Self-defense Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Small 9mm 56mm 62mm 7mm .338 Lapua Magnum .338 Norma Magnum 5mm Others Medium 20mm 25mm 30mm 40mm Others High 60mm 81mm 120m 155mm Others Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Guided Unguided Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Lethal Less-lethal Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fuzes & Primers Propellants Bases Projectiles and Warheads Others Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



Key Regions of the Arms Ammunition Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed:

What are the estimated CAGR for the global Arms Ammunition market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regionsviz ., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market? Which are the leading companies operating in the global Arms Ammunition market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Arms & Ammunition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Arms & Ammunition Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on the self-defense

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing terrorism & domestic violence

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Arms & Ammunition Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Arms

5.1.1.1. Pistols

5.1.1.2. Revolvers

5.1.1.3. Rifles

5.1.1.4. Machine Guns

5.1.1.5. Shotguns

5.1.1.6. Carbines

5.1.1.7. Others

5.1.2. Ammunition

5.1.2.1. Bullets

5.1.2.2. Aerial Bombs

5.1.2.3. Grenades

5.1.2.4. Artillery Shells

5.1.2.5. Mortars

5.1.2.6. Launchers

5.1.2.7. Others

CONTINUED…!

