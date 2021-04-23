Waste to Energy Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Waste to Energy Market Report Forecast to 2027 encompasses crucial aspects of the global Waste to Energy industry vertical.The report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

Limited availability for landfill sites and the steady growth of the cities have increased the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies. Growing initiatives of the government, such as the implementation of strict emission control measures, increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities, the imposition of landfill or carbon tax, are most likely to propel the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., entered into a joint venture with State Grid Energy Conservation Service Co., to perform services of technical consulting for energy conservation investment projects in China.

The thermal technology held the largest market share of 52.1% in 2019 due to the increasing development in the gasification and incineration technologies.

Incineration thermal technology is a key contributor to the growth of the thermal technology segment. It reduces the quantity of waste in landfills, prevents the production of methane gas from the landfills, and generates energy from waste. For example, countries with cold weather, like Sweden, generate 8% of their heating needs from waste incinerators.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the government’s increased funding for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities.

Key participants include Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Waste to Energy Market on the basis of Technology, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biological Technology Biogas Plants Landfill Gas Fermentation Thermal Technology Pyrolysis Incineration Gasification Physical Technology



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Waste to Energy market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

