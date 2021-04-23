Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research has recently added a new report titled Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Forecast to 2027 that offers a comprehensive idea about the vital elements of the Free Space Optics Communication Technology market. The report estimates the market is expected to show significant growth over the projected timeline owing to technological advancements and developments. The report thoroughly examines the historical data and current market scenario to offer accurate estimations for the growth of the industry in the forecast timeline.

The Free Space Optics (FSO) communication technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing demand for digital connectivity and rising need for higher bandwidth as well as fast wireless communication. The market is also expected to boost by the increasing use of free space optics in 4G networks.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Mynaric AG, the manufacturer of laser communications terminals, announced that it raised USD 12.5 Million of investment from a mystery constellation venture that plans to setup 1,000 terminals.

Due to the rising need for applications for wireless communications and navigation, the satellite segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.

It is expected that the data transmission segment will hold the largest market during the forecast period. Free Space Optics technology can provide optical bandwidth connections that can transfer data via an invisible light beam, such as video, documents, and audio.

Over the forecast timeframe, the telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 33.5%, due to the increasing demand for high bandwidth.

Key participants include L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mostcom Ltd., Airlinx Communications, Inc., fSONA Networks Corporation, SA Photonics, Inc., Mynaric AG, Plaintree Systems Inc., Lightpointe Communications, Inc., Trimble Hungary Ltd., and IBSENtelecom Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market on the basis of platform, application, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Airborne Terrestrial Satellite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Disaster Management Last Mile Access Data Transmission Storage Area Network

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Healthcare Defense Telecommunication Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Free Space Optics Communication Technology market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast estimation and assessment of the Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The growing demand of fast and secure wireless communication

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for digital connectivity

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Instability of the network system

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Airborne

5.1.2. Terrestrial

5.1.3. Satellite

Chapter 6. Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Disaster Management

6.1.2. Last Mile Access

6.1.3. Data Transmission

6.1.4. Storage Area Network

