Solar LED Street Lighting Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Solar LED Street Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 13.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The solar LED street lighting market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems and the rising integration of the IoT with lighting systems. The increase in energy usage globally is another factor for the substantial growth in the global solar LED street lighting market.

The report is updated with the latest market scenario with regards to the corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of the pandemic on the key segments of the Solar LED Street Lighting business sphere. The report covers the changes in market dynamics, trends, and financial disruptions. The study further offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the world.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, Signify N.V. was installed 20 Philips SunStay solar street lights in Infanta Elena Park in Seville, Spain, in one housing, these solar lights have an integrated solar panel, luminaire, charge controller, and battery. These lights are also compact and easy to assemble and require less maintenance.

Due to certain government influence, such as feed-in tariff and net metering, the grid-connected system is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe.

Over the forecast timeframe, the industrial sector is anticipated to hold the largest market due to the emergence of advanced sensor-based network firms, along with a rise in on-site energy production.

The commercial segment is expected to see significant market growth due to solar LED street lighting systems’ benefits in commercial applications, including no wire theft, easy installation and maintenance, no wire laying operation or complex power facilities needed, and cost-saving.

Key participants include Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., Sunna Design Inc., Dragon’s Breath Solar, Bridgelux, Inc., Greenshine New Energy LLC, Signify Holding B.V., Solar Lighting International Inc, Anhui Longvolt Energy Co. Ltd., BISOL Group, d.o.o., and Orion Solar among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar LED Street Lighting Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Grid Connected Standalone

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solar Cell Light Pole LED lamps

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Commercial



The Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

