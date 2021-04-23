Beacon Technology Market 2020 Size, Share, Research Methodology, Revenue By 2027

The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Beacon Technology Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global Beacon Technology sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Beacon Technology industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

The growth in organized retail stores provides the players functioning in the beacon technology market with sufficient growth prospects. With the support of government organized retail outlets are growing substantially, such as supermarkets, department stores, and hypermarkets, which is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2020, Estimote Inc. has implemented its technical expertise to create a new device named “Proof of Health”, specially designed to reduce the COVID-19 spread. The company has introduced a unique variety of wearables that can improve employees’ safety for those who need to be co-located in a workplace environment, while measures of social distance and physical isolation are in place.

Leading to AltBeacon’s significant advantages, such as various vendor IDs and beacon codes, the AltBeacon segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

Due to the rising popularity of Wi-Fi due to its advantages such as interconnectivity, improved customer privacy, and enhanced proximity detection, the Wi-Fi segment accounts for the largest market in the beacon technology market over the forecasted period.

Due to the presence of supermarket giants such as Walmart, Kroger, and Tesco in this region, the North America region held the largest market throughout the forecast timeframe. Due to increasing government support to strengthen the retail business, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow substantially.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Sensorberg GmbH, Gimbal, Inc., Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., KS Technologies, LLC, Radius Networks Inc., Kontakt.io, Swirl Networks, Inc., and Estimote Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Beacon Technology Market on the basis of deployment, platform, technology end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud On-premises

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Eddystone iBeacon AltBeacon

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wi-Fi Bluetooth Low Energy Ultrasound Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Healthcare Real-estate Aviation Banking Hotels Retail Education Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Beacon Technology market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

