Human Centric Lighting Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Emergen Research has recently added a new report titled Global Human Centric Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 that offers a comprehensive idea about the vital elements of the Human Centric Lighting market. The report estimates the market is expected to show significant growth over the projected timeline owing to technological advancements and developments. The report thoroughly examines the historical data and current market scenario to offer accurate estimations for the growth of the industry in the forecast timeline.

As per Accenture plc, companies need to move from a product-focused strategy towards a human-centric approach to build smart home solutions; this technique can also be applied for all other industries. Moreover, this approach can connect wirelessly and relay data and information, which can assist with incorporating IoT to minimize traffic congestions, which is anticipated to further augment the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Glamox SA acquired Luxonic Lighting PLC, a UK based lighting company. With the deal, Glamox and Luxonic will enhance their position in UK for the lighting market.

Over the forecast period, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 34.4%. Hardware modules, including fixtures & controls, are achieving tremendous growth due to numerous technological advancements and functional benefits.

The new installation segment is accounted for the largest market in the human-centric lighting market due to the elimination of electrical conduits & renovation expenses; the installation of such solutions in residential and commercial buildings entails low cost compared to retrofit projects.

The largest market over the forecast timeframe is accounted for by the commercial segment. Accelerated by the organizational infrastructure restructuring and the rapid implementation of employee-centered workplace circumstances.

Key participants include Osram Licht AG, ES-System SA, Arcluce S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips NV, Fagerhult AB, Zumtobel AG, Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., The Zumtobel Group, and Legrand SA among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Centric Lighting Market on the basis of type, installation, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Software Hardware

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Retrofit New

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Retail Healthcare Education Commercial



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Human Centric Lighting market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

