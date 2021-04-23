Vertical Farming Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system’s adoption. The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the vertical farming system.

COVID-19 IMPACT

The research report draws attention to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Vertical Farming market and its crucial segments. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Vertical Farming market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. Hence, this is the newest report offering full coverage of the current economic situation that caused a global health crisis.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

Shipping container-based vertical farms held the largest market share of 63.5% in 2019 due to the scarcity of the arable lands. Moreover, the ease of transportation and less requirement of land for the installation of the shipping container is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The hydroponics segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period due to the ease of operation and low installation cost.

The lighting segment accounted for the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 as the lighting devices help in the faster growth of the plant. The LED lighting technology is increasingly being used by the horticulture farmers due to the enhanced efficiency and long lifespan of the technologically advanced LEDs.

Key participants include Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of Structure, Growth mechanisms, Offering, and region:

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Building-based Shipping-container

Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Climate Control Lighting Hydroponic Components Sensors



The Global Vertical Farming Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

