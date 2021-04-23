Airborne LiDAR Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

In the latest report titled “Global Airborne LiDAR Market”, published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Airborne LiDAR business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.

In different fields, such as geographic measurements and corridor mapping, the growing demand for 3D imaging is expected to further fuel market growth. However, it is expected that technological challenges in gathering, distributing, and managing the quality of real-time data would impede market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. acquired Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc. With the incorporation of Endeavor, FLIR became the largest supplier of unmanned aerial (UAVs) and terrain applications to meet the needs of warfighters, as well as public security.

Due to the advantages of high frequency, improved monitoring coupled with low power laser, better resolution, cost-effective data management, and improved laser integration (Neat-infra-red), the topographic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

In the forecast timeframe, the fixed-wing aircraft are accounted for the largest market. Fixed-wing aircraft include non-moving wings that are controlled by a propeller or piston. This is quite frequently used for extended travel times.

The collective use of LiDAR systems in mapping and scanning solutions is driving the growth of the North American airborne LiDAR market, and this region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc., Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Firmatek, L.L.C. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Airborne LiDAR Market on the basis of type, platform, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Bathymetric Topographic

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) UAVs Fixed Wing Aircraft Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Cameras Lasers Micro-electromechanical Systems Inertial Navigation Systems GPS/GNSS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Exploration & Detection Corridor Mapping Seismology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Mining Aerospace & Defense Transportation & Logistics Agriculture Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Airborne LiDAR market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

