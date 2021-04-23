Needle Coke Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Global Needle Coke Market is an investigative study that offers insights into the trends and opportunities in the Needle Coke industry. Additionally, the report sheds light on various industry verticals such as company profiles, competitive landscape, product portfolio, geographical scope, recent developments, market share and size, and revenue analysis, among others. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, market segmentation, revenue growth estimations, and market scope in the key geographical regions of the world.

The surge in energy vehicles increases the consumption of needle coke in electric vehicles. The rise in demand for steel recycling is assumed to augment market growth in the coming years. Volatility in the global natural gas and crude oil due to the demand and supply fluctuations will limit market growth. There is also a growing demand for the needle coke product from various end-use industries like construction and oil and gas. It acts as a raw material in steel recycling and application in engineering, automobile, and aerospace.

Get a PDF sample copy of this report by clicking on the link here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/242

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Indian Oil Corporation announced its plan to invest Rs1,268 crore or USD 1.7 Million in a new petroleum needle coke in Odisha at its Paradip Refinery unit. The unit is proposed to have a capacity of 56ktpy.

Coal-based needle coke has an inherent advantage over the petroleum coke as it is more aromatic and has fewer side effects attached to the aromatic rings. If treated properly, the needle coke from coal-based feedstock could be superior to that from the petroleum-based feedstock.

Graphite electrodes find application in the ladle furnace (LF) and electric arc furnace (EAF) for the production of silicon metal, steel, melting processes, and ferroalloy production, among others.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the needle coke market share in the year 2019 and is anticipated to have a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The high market share in the region is due to the growth of the manufacturing sector and growing infrastructure.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Needle Coke Market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Coal-Based Needle Coke Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Super-Premium Grade Premium Grade Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrodes Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys Carbon Black Rubber Compounds Others



The Global Needle Coke Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/242

Focal Points of the Global Needle Coke Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Needle Cokemarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Needle Cokemarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum. Executive Summary: In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length.

In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length. Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market Competitive Landscape: The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Needle Coke industry.

The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Needle Coke industry. Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Needle Coke Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Needle Coke Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of the iron & steel industry, especially in the APAC region

4.2.2.2. Escalating demand for lithium-ion batteries

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in demand-supply gap

4.2.3.2. Legislative regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Needle Coke Market By Product Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Coal-based Needle Coke

5.1.2. Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Chapter 6. Needle Coke Market By Grade Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Grade Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Super-Premium Grade

6.1.2. Premium Grade

6.1.3. Intermediate-Premium Grade

READ MORE…!

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Needle Coke [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-coke-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you wish to request a customization of the report. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited for your needs.