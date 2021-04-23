3D Printing Software and Services Market Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Segments, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global 3D printing software & services market is forecasted to be worth USD 9,571.6 Million by 2027, according to a currency analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for 3D printing software & services is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products, motor vehicles, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.

The 3D printing software & services in the automotive industry offer benefits associated with the demand for new vehicles with improved performance, production optimization, and supply chains & logistics restructuring for a streamlined operation. Apart from the widespread deployment of 3D printing for rapid prototyping, it is also used to manufacture tooling and, in certain cases, end-parts.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/243

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, Stratasys made an announcement about the launch of Work Order Management Software for application 3D Printing workshops

In the medical sector, 3D printing software & services are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

Digital fabrication technology has made 3D prototyping cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application, such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others. The prototyping application segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market for 3D printing software & services in 2019, and the US has the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing software & services market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019.

Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Autodesk, and Protolabs, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Printing Software & Services Market on the basis of component, process, application, industry verticals, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Design Software Scanning Software Pinter Software Inspection Software Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Material Extrusion Material Jetting Powder Bed Fusion Vat Photopolymerization Binder Jetting Sheet Lamination Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Functional Part Manufacturing Prototyping Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Engineering Aerospace and Defense Consumer Products Healthcare Energy Education Printed Electronics Architecture and Construction Food and Culinary Automotive Jewelry

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global 3D Printing Software and Services market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/243

Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Report – Key Takeaways:

The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global 3D Printing Software and Services market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Software & Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 3D Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Ease in development of customized products

4.2.2.2. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

4.2.2.3. Reduction in manufacturing cost

4.2.2.4. Investment by government

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability and high cost of the materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Printing Software & Services Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.1.1. Design Software

5.1.1.2. Scanning Software

5.1.1.3. Pinter Software

5.1.1.4. Inspection Software

5.1.2. Service

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the 3D Printing Software and Services market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-software-and-services-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.