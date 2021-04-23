Explosion Proof Equipment Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. Over the forecast timeline, the lack of standardization and increased cost of the security system poses as a market hindrance for explosion-proof equipment.

Due to the rising number of production and processing of ferrous and nonferrous materials in this region, Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and chemical industry is a major factor in Europe’s market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

Throughout the forecast timeframe, the prevention segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the only appropriate protection method for Zone 0, and it functions in the context of Zone 1 or 2.

For the forecast timeframe, the gas explosion protection expected to be the largest market in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market as dangerous areas such as Zone 0, Zone 1, and Zone 2 can be protected by this.

Over the forecast period, the Zone 0 segment is expected to capture the largest market. An explosive atmosphere consisting of a mixture of air and flammable substances, in the form of gas, vapor, or mist, is continuously or regularly present in this zone for a prolonged period.

The segment of cable glands is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period since cable glands perform significant functions in managing cables.

Key participants include Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Siemens AG, R Stahl AG, Hatch Transformers Inc, Pentair plc, Bartec GmbH, and Cortem S.p.A. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Explosion Proof Equipment Market on the basis of method, protection type, zone, application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prevention Containment Segregation

Protection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gas Explosion Protection Dust Explosion Protection

Zone Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Zone 0 Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 12 Zone 20 Zone 21 Zone 22

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lifting Systems Cable Glands Lighting Systems Junction Boxes & Enclosures Material Handling Systems Switches & Sockets HVAC Panel Boards & Motor Starters Surveillance & Monitoring Systems Signaling Systems Switchgear Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mining Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Energy & Power Oil & Gas Others



The Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Explosion Proof Equipment market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players. The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Explosion Proof Equipment market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Explosion Proof Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising awareness to prevent explosion

4.2.2.2. The rising government initiatives for labor safety

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of standardization

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Explosion Proof Equipment Market By Method Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Prevention

5.1.2. Containment

5.1.3. Segregation

READ MORE…!

