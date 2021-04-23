Agricultural Films Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2027

The Global Agricultural Films Market report, published by Emergen Research, is a paradigmatic representation of the global Agricultural Films market size, share, revenue, and sales analysis. The rising adoption of biodegradable polymer films due to the growing environmental concerns is expected to fuel the industry’s growth. Strict regulations of the government over the usage of plastic and polythene present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the biodegradable polymer film companies. Technological advancements in the agricultural industry, such as the introduction of ultra-thermic films and ultraviolet (UV) protection films, are expected to positively affect the future growth of the industry.

In Jan 2017, AEP Industries Inc., a North American key manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging films, was acquired by Berry Global Inc., a key manufacturer of agricultural films, in order to remain competitive in the growing industry and to expand its product portfolio in the agricultural sector.

To get a sample copy of the latest report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/154

Key Highlights From The Report

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) held the largest market share of 35.4% in 2019. The increasing population of the developing economies, coupled with the growing demand for food, has resulted in the high demand for the Linear Low-density Polyethylene in the APAC region.

The mulch film segment dominated the market with a share of 49.2% in 2019 due to its ability to maintain the temperature and water retention of the soil and restrain the growth of weeds.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Agricultural Films Market in 2019 due to the growing initiatives of the government in R&D for the development of more advanced and protected agricultural practices. Strict regulations of the government over the usage of polythene and plastic are resulting in the growing adoption of biodegradable polymer films in the region.

Key participants include BASF SE, The RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., AB Rani Plast Oy, Kuraray Co. Ltd., RPC Group PLC, Trioplast Industrier AB, Coveris, Novamont S.P.A and Britton Group Limited, among others.

Global Agricultural Films Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agricultural Films Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) Reclaim Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Geomembrane film Silage film Mulch film Greenhouse covering



Regional Segmentation:

The latest Agricultural Films market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Agricultural Films market. It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To receive a customized copy of the report, click on the link here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/154

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

The report performs qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Agricultural Films market based on both the economic and non-economic factors.

It accurately indicates the regional segments expected to witness the fastest market growth rate.

• The report endows the reader with an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the Agricultural Films market, withthe market ranking of the major players and their new product launches, partnerships, and various other business expansion strategies.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Agricultural Films Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Agricultural Films Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for high-quality food crops

4.2.2.2. Rising R&D for the development of new technologies

4.2.2.3. Increasing Nano Greenhouses Globally for more Agricultural Output due to the growing global population

4.2.2.4. Cost-effectiveness of agricultural films

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict government regulations regarding usage of polythene and plastics

4.2.3.2. High cost of installations

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Agricultural Films Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.1.2. Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

5.1.3. Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

5.1.4. Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

5.1.5. Reclaim

5.1.6. Others

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Agricultural Films market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-films-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.