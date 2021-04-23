Dietary Supplements Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global Dietary Supplements Market is forecasted to be worth USD 235.87 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for supplements in the sports nutrition industry. Besides, the increasing incidence of malnutrition of infants in developing countries is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market players. The emergence of e-commerce portals worldwide is most likely to fuel the sales of the products.

In September 2019, Nestle S.A. acquired Persona Personalized Nutrition Company in order to expand its services globally and to remain competitive in the growing industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

Vitamins held the largest market share of 33.5% in the year 2019 as they are extensively used by the athletes and working professionals in the form of liquids, powder, and multivitamin tablets.

Online Channels are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period due to the advantages of cash-on-delivery and favorable discounts.

The energy & weight Management Segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to the increasing number of programs related to weight management.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing awareness of healthy food consumption and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia, Bayer AG, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Pfizer, and Archer Daniels Midland, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Dietary Supplements Market on the basis of Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, Application, Form, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Minerals Vitamins Herbal Supplements Omega fatty acids Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates Protein & Amino acids Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Channels Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Geriatric Infants Adults Children Pregnant Women

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bone & Joint Health Energy & Weight management Diabetes Immunity Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Capsules Liquids Powders Tablets Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Dietary Supplements market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Dietary Supplements industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Dietary Supplements market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Dietary Supplements market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Dietary Supplements Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising health concerns

4.2.2.2. Increasing healthcare costs

4.2.2.3. Increasing production of Quality supplements

4.2.2.4. Changing lifestyle and dietary habits

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rising demand for organic food

4.2.3.2. High price of the Dietary Supplements

4.2.3.3. Product recalls

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Dietary Supplements Market By Ingredient Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Ingredient Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Minerals

5.1.2. Vitamins

5.1.3. Herbal Supplements

5.1.4. Omega fatty acids

5.1.5. Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates

5.1.6. Protein & Amino acids

5.1.7. Others

