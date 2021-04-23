Mobile Satellite Services Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Mobile Satellite Services Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. According to our expert team, the corona virus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape, and consequently, on this business vertical. The pandemic is expected to contribute to the potential downturn of the Mobile Satellite Services industry substantially. Reportedly, this sector has been financially beleaguered since the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were put into effect.

November 2019-EchoStar Mobile, a division of EchoStar Corporation and a mobile satellite manufacturer providing connectivity throughout the North Sea, Europe, and the Mediterranean Sea via a unified satellite and terrestrial network, announced the introduction of the innovative Hughes 4500 S-band terminal to deliver secure connectivity over mobile satellite.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Land Mobile Satellite Service is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to widespread use in the defense and military industries.

The data service segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2019, owing to Its ability to deliver satellite data to government entities to inform warnings of disasters at an early stage.

The aerospace & defense industry is expected to see a higher acceptance of mobile satellite services over the forecasted period due to the launch of a wide range of satellite and cellular communication systems.

North America is expected to dominate the market for mobile satellite networks due to better technological infrastructure and enhanced network connectivity. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to technological advances in telecommunication infrastructure and increased government investments in the implementation of 5G technology.

Key participants include Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Telstra Corporation Limited among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Satellite Service Market on the basis of type, service, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Maritime MSS Aeronautical MSS Land MSS Broadcast MSS Personal MSS

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Service Video Service Tracking and Monitoring Service Voice Service

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace & Defense Transportation Oil & Gas Media & Entertainment BFSI Automotive Mining Aviation IT and Telecom Government Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Mobile Satellite Services market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Critical points included in the report

The latest study is inclusive of a detailed examination of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Mobile Satellite Services market. It offers a synopsis of the various factors fueling or restraining market growth. Moreover, the report helps businesses at the time of decision-making by providing helpful insights into the global market, as well as its varied segments and sub-segments.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobile Satellite Services Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for mobility

4.2.2.2. Rising advancements in digital technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High manufacturing cost

4.2.3.2. Time Consuming procedure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Mobile Satellite Services Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Maritime MSS

5.1.2. Aeronautical MSS

5.1.3. Land MSS

5.1.4. Broadcast MSS

5.1.5. Personal MSS

CONTINUED…!

