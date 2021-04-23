Voice Biometrics Market Size, Top Countries Data, Size, Revenue, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global Voice Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Voice biometric is gaining traction owing to the high level of security they provide. They can be deployed in the mobile application as they provide safe authentication by means of a spoken password or passphrase. Voice biometric uses pitch, speech, range, and voice quality of a particular individual to permit usage.

The report provides a 360-degree view of the global Voice Biometrics sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Voice Biometrics industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

The Access Control and Authentication dominated the market for voice biometrics. The high level of awareness among organizations regarding the confidentiality of their data and the need to protect from malware targeted cyber-attacks while using cloud computing services will drive the segment’s demand.

The cloud deployment type held the largest market share of 57.4% in the year 2019. The benefits provided by cloud-like data accessibility, quick implementation, lower cost, and 24×7 availability will foster the demand for voice biometrics.

Large Enterprises are rapidly adopting biometric voice technology as they recognize the importance of technology. Several BFSI giants have started to deploy in their security infrastructure as they deem it necessary.

The Government sector is witnessing a significant demand for voice biometrics as most of the government are modernizing their facilities, which is creating a demand for the market. Moreover, the government uses biometric to maintain confidentiality in matters of internal affairs.

Key participants include Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Voice Biometrics Market on the basis of component, type, application, organization size, deployment type, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services Professional Services Training and Education Consulting Support and Maintenance Deployment and Integration Managed Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Passive Voice Biometrics Active Voice Biometrics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fraud Detection and Prevention Access Control and Authentication Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation Other Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cloud On-Premises Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Retail and eCommerce Government and Defense Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Telecommunications and IT Healthcare Others



The Global Voice Biometrics Market can be geographically bifurcated on the basis of regional demand, output, and estimated revenue share. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Voice Biometrics industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Voice Biometrics market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Voice Biometrics market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

