Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is of immense importance in combatting microbial contamination in water. Nonetheless, microbes should be appropriately exposed to ultraviolet light for effective water disinfection. This equipment is deployed for use in applications extending from the residential homes’ drinking water purification to water supply disinfection of the whole municipality to industrial wastewater treatment. Ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfectant equipment for recycling of water is considered to be a safe, cost-effective, safe, and efficient method used in industrial areas where considerable amounts of water are used during the production process and converted to waste wastewater.

The reactor chamber contributed to a substantial market share in 2019 as it physically encompasses the lamp and quartz sleeve. Besides, it regulates the flow of water through the equipment. There many types of reactors present (e.g., boot or axial shape) and can be obtained with ports in several sizes depending on the design and the flow-rate the product is supposed to serve.

Infections contracted in healthcare centers and hospitals are a major contributor to global mortalities. The surrounding environment bears a high significance in disease transmission, and innovative technologies such as UV disinfectant systems are being introduced into healthcare centers to mitigate the environmental transmission route of diseases. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is a novel technology with high prospects in microbial disinfection.

In the residential application, ultraviolet disinfectant equipment finds usage in drinking water disinfection owing to the increasing population and diminishing freshwater resources is projected to drive the market demand in the forecast period.

The North American region dominated the market in 2019 and is estimated to have a CAGR of 10.8% in the period 20202-2027. The high market demand is attributed to the growing implementation of ultraviolet disinfectant equipment in the treatment of water & wastewater and the food & beverage industry.

Key participants include American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) UV Lamps Quartz Sleeves Reactor Chambers Controller Units Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Water Treatment Wastewater Treatment Air Disinfection Process Water Disinfection Surface Disinfection

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Municipal Industrial



The global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

