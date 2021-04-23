Sugar Substitutes Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2020 To 2027

The global Sugar Substitutes Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.53 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effect of sugar on health that increases diabetes and obesity.

The international stringent quality standards set for sugar substitutes and uncertainty regarding sugar substitutes’ adverse effects might hamper the industry’s growth. Additionally, the product claim issue might act as a restraint to the growing sales of the product in the global sugar substitute industry over the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, ClearFlo, a stevia flavor enhancer, was launched by Cargill. The ClearFlo was made in order to meet the requirements of high-intensity sweeteners in the industry.

The natural segment held the largest market share of 56.4% in the year 2019. The shift of consumer preferences from synthetic or artificial sugar substitutes towards natural and organic products is expected to drive the growth of the industry. As per the sugar alliance organization, almost 20% of the U.S. citizens agreed that they prefer natural sugar substitute-based food or drink products.

The Low-intensity sweeteners are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period as they are used extensively in the food & beverage industry.

The beverage segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing demand for natural and sports drinks with nutritional enrichment and low-calorie content.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing disposable income and increasing health-conscious population.

Key participants include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sugar Substitutes Market on the basis of Origin, Type, Composition, Application, and region:

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Artificial/Synthetic Natural

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) High-fructose syrups Low-intensity sweeteners High-intensity sweeteners

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Sugar Alcohols Stevia Saccharine Sucralose Cyclamate Aspartame Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverage Food Pharmaceuticals Personal care



Regional Segmentation:

The latest Sugar Substitutes market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Sugar Substitutes market. It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key points covered in the report:

The latest report based on the global Sugar Substitutes market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players. The report throws light on certain significant aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Sugar Substitutes market. In the concluding part of the report, the opinions of several industry experts and professionals have been included. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading contenders in this market.

