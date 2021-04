Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Future Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.

Our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.

Receive a sample copy of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/163

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2018, A contract to form a joint venture to acquire Acumen from Australia’s largest energy supplier, Origin Energy Limited, was announced by Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners. The merged company is poised to deploy a significant proportion of the projected 8 million smart meters to be deployed across Western Australia, and South Australia by the acquisition of the Acumen business.

This is expected that the smart electric meter segment will dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. Supported by government spending and appropriate water meter regulations, the smart water meter segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Owing to highly extensible, flexible, and easily configurable, the meter data management solution is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Owing to the rapid implementation of IoT-based devices in various applications, such as water, electricity, gas, and others, in different countries, specifically in the United States and Canada, the North American market is anticipated to be the largest market and will dominate over the forecasted period.

Key participants include IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Smart Gas Meter Smart Electric Meter Smart Water Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Meter Deployment System Integration Program Management and Consulting

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Meter Communication Infrastructure Meter Data Analytics Meter Data Management Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Commercial



Regional Analysis:

The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

To receive a customized copy of the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/163

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market report:

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market providers, traders, distributors, and suppliers

Research organizations, End-use industries, consulting organizations, and various alliances related to this business sphere.

Independent regulatory authorities, government bodies, and policymakers.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for smart home and smart grid

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cyber security challenges

4.2.3.2. Lack of inter-operability standards

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Smart Gas Meter

5.1.2. Smart Electric Meter

5.1.3. Smart Water Meter

Chapter 6. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market By Service Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Service Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Meter Deployment

6.1.2. System Integration

6.1.3. Program Management and Consulting

READ MORE…!

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Advanced Metering Infrastructure [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you wish to request a customization of the report. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited for your needs.