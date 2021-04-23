Breath Analyzers Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Potential Growth, Share, Size, Trend, and Analysis of Key Players

The global Breath Analyzers Market will be worth USD 22.79 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Breath analyzers are also gaining traction because of the increasing demand for effective BAC (blood alcohol content) level measuring devices at workplace coupled with its non-invasive nature. It is a vital tool for tuberculosis, observance medicine, alcohol, bronchial asthma, and other diseases. According to our analysts, it is projected that the demand for this technique is ought to rise perpetually. However, inexact analysis is likely to cause incorrect diagnosing which is a major restraint of the market. Emerging markets across the globe are focusing on dual sensor technology which has potential to drive the market in future.

The COVID-19 Impact

The latest report on the global Breath Analyzers industry is expected to be one of the most sought-after ones, as it offers the latest coverage of the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all segments of the market. The global economic landscape has undergone unprecedented changes due to the global health crisis. The report studies the impact of COVID-19 on the market and analyzes key changes in trends and growth patterns. It also includes an estimate of the current and future impact of COVID-19 on overall industry growth.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In March 2020, Cannabix Technologies Inc., a marijuana breath analyzer developer based out of Canada, developed the version 2 of their already existing THC Breath Analyzer (THCBA). The THCBA now has better and attractive features like single-stage direct breath capability and single-hand ergonomic design. During testing, it has been noticed that the device is capable of providing results in under 5 minutes.

With a progressive CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific in likely to exhibit a profitable share of the industry owing to untapped market potential and increasing awareness about technologically advanced and commercially available products.

Prominent growth in the demand for accurate, fast and easy methods for initial diagnosis of diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cancer is stimulating market growth. Additionally, utilization of breath analyzers to assess carbon monoxide quantity in exhaled air for smoking cessation is forecasted to drive market growth during the forecast span.

Key participants include Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Quest products, Inc., Alcovisor, AK GlobalTech Corp, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Corp., Akers Biosciences, Inc. and Toshiba Medical Systems among others.

Breath Analyzers Market Segmentation

The market is broadly categorized on the basis of product types offered in the market, region, broad application spectrum, and the leading manufacturers/companies.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Breath Analyzers Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fuel cell technology Semiconductor oxide sensor technology Infrared spectroscopy (IR) Chemical crystal technology Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Alcohol detection Drug abuse detection Tuberculosis detection Asthma detection Others



Regional Segmentation:

The latest Breath Analyzers market report highlights the ongoing market demands and trends, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The report entails an insightful analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Breath Analyzers market. It further mentions the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading regional segments encompassed in the report include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Target Audience of the Global Breath Analyzers Market report:

Global Breath Analyzers market providers, traders, distributors, and suppliers

Research organizations, End-use industries, consulting organizations, and various alliances related to this business sphere.

Independent regulatory authorities, government bodies, and policymakers.

