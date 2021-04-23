Personal Dosimeter Market 2027: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis & Future Prospects | Mirion Technologies, Fuji Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific

“

The report titled Global Personal Dosimeter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Personal Dosimeter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Dosimeter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Personal Dosimeter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Personal Dosimeter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Personal Dosimeter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Personal Dosimeter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Personal Dosimeter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Personal Dosimeter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Personal Dosimeter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Personal Dosimeter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Personal Dosimeter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: , Mirion Technologies, Fuji Electric, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aloka, Unfors RaySafe, RAE Systems, ATOMTEX, Ludlum Measurements, Saphymo, CIRNIC, Tracerco, Casella, Polimaster, Eckert & Ziegler, Biodex Medical Systems, Laurus, Arrow-Tech, Production

The Personal Dosimeter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Personal Dosimeter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Personal Dosimeter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Personal Dosimeter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Personal Dosimeter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Personal Dosimeter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Personal Dosimeter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Personal Dosimeter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Personal Dosimeter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Dosimeter

1.2 Personal Dosimeter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pen Dosimeters

1.2.3 Direct Read Electronic Dosimeters

1.3 Personal Dosimeter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Nuclear Power Plant

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Personal Dosimeter Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Personal Dosimeter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Personal Dosimeter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Personal Dosimeter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Personal Dosimeter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Personal Dosimeter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Personal Dosimeter Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Personal Dosimeter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Personal Dosimeter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Personal Dosimeter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Personal Dosimeter Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Personal Dosimeter Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Personal Dosimeter Production

3.4.1 North America Personal Dosimeter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Personal Dosimeter Production

3.5.1 Europe Personal Dosimeter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Personal Dosimeter Production

3.6.1 China Personal Dosimeter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Personal Dosimeter Production

3.7.1 Japan Personal Dosimeter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Personal Dosimeter Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Personal Dosimeter Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Personal Dosimeter Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Personal Dosimeter Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Personal Dosimeter Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Personal Dosimeter Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Personal Dosimeter Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Personal Dosimeter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Mirion Technologies

7.1.1 Mirion Technologies Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mirion Technologies Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Mirion Technologies Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Mirion Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Mirion Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Fuji Electric

7.2.1 Fuji Electric Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fuji Electric Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Fuji Electric Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Fuji Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Aloka

7.4.1 Aloka Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aloka Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Aloka Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Aloka Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Aloka Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Unfors RaySafe

7.5.1 Unfors RaySafe Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.5.2 Unfors RaySafe Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Unfors RaySafe Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Unfors RaySafe Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Unfors RaySafe Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 RAE Systems

7.6.1 RAE Systems Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.6.2 RAE Systems Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.6.3 RAE Systems Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 RAE Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 RAE Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ATOMTEX

7.7.1 ATOMTEX Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.7.2 ATOMTEX Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ATOMTEX Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ATOMTEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ATOMTEX Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ludlum Measurements

7.8.1 Ludlum Measurements Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ludlum Measurements Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ludlum Measurements Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ludlum Measurements Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ludlum Measurements Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Saphymo

7.9.1 Saphymo Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.9.2 Saphymo Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Saphymo Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Saphymo Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Saphymo Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 CIRNIC

7.10.1 CIRNIC Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.10.2 CIRNIC Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.10.3 CIRNIC Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 CIRNIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 CIRNIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tracerco

7.11.1 Tracerco Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tracerco Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tracerco Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Tracerco Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tracerco Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Casella

7.12.1 Casella Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.12.2 Casella Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Casella Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Casella Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Casella Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Polimaster

7.13.1 Polimaster Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.13.2 Polimaster Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Polimaster Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Polimaster Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Polimaster Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Eckert & Ziegler

7.14.1 Eckert & Ziegler Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.14.2 Eckert & Ziegler Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Eckert & Ziegler Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Eckert & Ziegler Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Eckert & Ziegler Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Biodex Medical Systems

7.15.1 Biodex Medical Systems Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.15.2 Biodex Medical Systems Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Biodex Medical Systems Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Biodex Medical Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Biodex Medical Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Laurus

7.16.1 Laurus Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.16.2 Laurus Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Laurus Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Laurus Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Laurus Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Arrow-Tech

7.17.1 Arrow-Tech Personal Dosimeter Corporation Information

7.17.2 Arrow-Tech Personal Dosimeter Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Arrow-Tech Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Arrow-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Arrow-Tech Recent Developments/Updates 8 Personal Dosimeter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Personal Dosimeter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Dosimeter

8.4 Personal Dosimeter Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Personal Dosimeter Distributors List

9.3 Personal Dosimeter Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Personal Dosimeter Industry Trends

10.2 Personal Dosimeter Growth Drivers

10.3 Personal Dosimeter Market Challenges

10.4 Personal Dosimeter Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Dosimeter by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Personal Dosimeter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Personal Dosimeter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Dosimeter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Dosimeter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Dosimeter by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Dosimeter by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Dosimeter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Dosimeter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Personal Dosimeter by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Personal Dosimeter by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

