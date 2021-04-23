Hydraulic Hammer Market Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast till 2031

Hydraulic Hammer Market: Overview and Dynamics

Hydraulic Hammer also known as hydraulic breakers are powerful demolishing machines which can destroy giant rocks or concrete structures. They are powered by an auxiliary hydraulic system and can be mounted on the excavators. The auxiliary hydraulic system constitutes of a cylinder, piston and hydraulic oil responsible for exerting such huge amount of force on the targeted surface. Further, hydraulic hammers are predominantly used in construction and mining industries due to their compact construction and high durability. Further, use of jackhammer is not feasible in areas where blasting is not considered to be safe due to environmental factors which could lead to hazard, thereby promoting hydraulic hammers.

Furthermore, growing population and urbanization is creating significant demand in construction, mining and related industries to fulfil the growing needs. This in turn, is increasing requirement of powerful mining and construction equipment to reduce time and increase productivity is driving the demand of hydraulic hammer market growth. Moreover, increase in construction of new commercial complex, roads, building etc. is poised to play a supplementing factor in the growth of hydraulic hammer market.

High productivity, reliability, low-cost maintenance, automated lubrication and low noise emission levels of hydraulic hammers are anticipated to augment the hydraulic hammer demand during the forecast period. However, COVID-19 impact has led to a significant downfall in the hydraulic hammers market which can be recuperated once the associated industries start functioning and demand for the commodity goods is restored.

To summarize, the market dynamics of hydraulic hammer market are solely depended on global construction and mining equipment demand. The global market for hydraulic hammer market is expected to exhibit moderate growth rate by the end of 2031. Factors such as Demand, Innovations, COVID-19 and growth in the construction industry in various countries will play a vital role.

Upon comparing hydraulic hammer to pneumatic powered hammers a lot of difference in overall cost as well as versatility can be seen. A hydraulic hammer is cheaper and possesses high strength as compared to pneumatic powered hammers. Pneumatic powered hammers releases carbon monoxide while in operation, whereas, there are no such issues with a hydraulic hammer. Further, hydraulic hammer might have fluid leakage issue in the long run whereas pneumatic hammer doesn’t. The advancement in technology of hydraulic hammer utilization is seen, thereby, creating very less probability of leakage in hydraulic hammer during long runs and this trend is observed in newer models is pushing the sales of hydraulic hammer northwards.

Recent technological advancement in hydraulic hammers like blank-fire protection feature is revolutionary. Backfiring is the phenomena which occur in hydraulic hammer when the operator activates the hydraulic hammer without engaging tool with the material to be broken leading to transfer piston strike back to the hammer. Backfiring increases wear on hydraulic hammer & machine resulting in degradation of hydraulic hammer.

As a solution to this, a US-based multinational company Caterpillar have come up with a new hydraulic hammer technology. They combined both machine and hammer technology to develop hydraulic hammer with auto-stop functionality. This function alerts the operator of backfiring produced by a hydraulic hammer after 15 seconds and automatically switches off the hydraulic hammer after 30 seconds if the hammering is not stopped by the operator. This in turn, reduces both hammer and machines maintenance cost, thereby, providing an economically friendly solution in hydraulic hammer market.

The Global Hydraulic Hammer market is bifurcated into two major segments: Product type, End-use, and region. Based on the product type the hydraulic hammer market can be segregated into heavy-duty, medium-duty, and light-duty. Based on End-use the hydraulic hammer market can be classified as Mining, Construction, Municipal Corporations, Metallurgical and Others.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the early march 2020 which mandated countries to impose lockdown and abide by strict social distancing measures leading to market shut down and flattening economic curve across the globe. On the other hand, the supply and demand chain has been massively disrupted leading to a global economic loss.

Furthermore, facility shut down in Asia, North America and Europe in the second quarter of 2020 have reduced the production of hydraulic hammer which in turn affected the global hydraulic hammer market. With reducing Covid-19 cases in some regions operations resumed during the fourth quarter of 2020. On the other hand, the new Covid-19 strain which was first discovered in the United Kingdom is spreading much faster than expected which may further force the regulatory bodies to impose strategic lockdowns across affected regions.

On the bright side, vaccines are being approved after phase 3 trials by countries and have started vaccination drives for neutralizing covid-19 cases. Meanwhile for balancing the supply chain, regulatory bodies have allowed manufacturing sectors to proceed with production. Moreover, abiding to COVID-19 guidelines and alternative rotation of workers can help the global tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate market to bounce back strongly by the second quarter of 2021.

Segmentation Analysis of Hydraulic Hammer Market

The global hydraulic hammer market is bifurcated into three major segments: product type, end-use, and geographic region.

Based on product type, hydraulic hammer market has been segmented as follows:

Heavy Duty

Medium Duty

Light Duty

Based on end-use, hydraulic hammer market has been segmented as follows:

Mining

Construction

Municipalities

Metallurgy

Others

Based on geographic regions, hydraulic hammer market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Hydraulic Hammer Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional distribution, the report “Hydraulic Hammer market” takes into account six prime regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and The Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to be the leading region hydraulic hammer production. China, Germany and UK to stand out on the production canvas channeling products cross borders. However, the consumption picture tells a different story as North America along with East Asia claims for pole positions. High construction spending and paradigm shift in mining related activities remain the foundation of highest consumption bars. On the other hand, Latin America accounts for a nominal share under hydraulic hammer market.

