Global Smart Grid Market 2021 Segments, Applications, Key Players and Competition Analysis

The smart grid software enables grid players to ensure effective management of smart grid operations, improve process efficiency, and reduce energy production costs. Hence, the software segment in the smart grid market would witness an increasing demand from utilities.

The smart grid distribution management segment to grow at the highest CAGR. The smart grid distribution management helps utilities in providing consistent, safe, and proficient power by offering advanced analytics, monitoring, training, and optimization by integrating OMS, EMS, DMS, DRM, and SCADA. Key growth drivers for the smart grid distribution management software market include the growing smart grid technology market, increasing adoption of distributed renewable generation, and regulatory pressure for reducing carbon emission.

Key market players includes in the global smart grid market report are General Electric (GE; US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Itron (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Aclara (US), Cisco (US), OSI (US), IBM (US), Wipro (India), Honeywell (US), Oracle (US), S&C Electric Company (US), Eaton (Ireland), Kamstrup (Denmark), Trilliant Holdings (US), Globema (Poland), Tech Mahindra (India), Enel X North America (US), eSmart Systems (Norway), Tanatalus (US), EsyaSoft (India), Grid4C (US), and C3 Energy (US).

North America is estimated to be the largest smart grid market in 2018, owing to the early adoption of smart grid projects. Developed economies of the US and Canada invest heavily in leading platforms of the smart grid market.

Key Questions report answers:

How will the drivers, challenges, and future opportunities in the smart grid market affect its dynamics and the subsequent market analysis of the associated trends?

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by leading players operating in the smart grid market?

What are the upcoming technologies that are driving the smart grid market?

Which are the vendors in the smart grid market and competitive analysis?

What are the current trends in smart grid market that are driving the demand for technological advancements?

