“Gluten-Free Bread Market 2018 Price By Revenue, Regional Outlook And Consumption

Over the past decade, food consumption trends have witnessed a drastic change owing to the evolving consumer preference. In recent years, growing concerns over gluten intolerance and sensitivity has led to high demand for gluten-free products such as gluten-free breads.

In addition, the multiple benefits of gluten-free bread including, weight loss, improved digestive health, reduction in cholesterol levels, and prevention of fatal diseases has boosted the demand for gluten-free bread especially in the developed regions such as North America and Europe.

In the current scenario, bakery manufacturers worldwide have increased the production of gluten-free bread owing to the rise in demand for gluten-free products. Besides, several credible studies have revealed that 1/133 person in the US suffers from a coeliac disease in which gluten consumption could lead to severe health complications. Thus, the growing health concerns among consumers has steadily accelerated the demand for gluten-free breads in recent years.

Manufacturers are deploying novel techniques to enhance product quality and gain a strong foothold in the current market landscape. In addition, the advent of an array of gluten-free products along with rising awareness regarding the benefits of gluten-free diet is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Bread is considered to be a staple food in various regions across the world which in turn is likely to influence the development of gluten-free bread market.

Bread is considered to be a staple food in various regions across the world which in turn is likely to influence the development of gluten-free bread market. In addition, emerging trends of serving gluten-free foods in various events and communion is expected to create potential growth prospects of the gluten-free bread market.

Many bakery manufacturers have started to introduce gluten-free bread in their product line which in turn is anticipated to enhance the lucrativeness of the market.

This has led to surge in the demand for gluten-free bread. In addition, increasing adoption of gluten-free diet even by the people without celiac disease because of gluten causing intestinal symptoms is expected to directly influence the demand for gluten-free bread. Continued focus of manufacturers on improving the product quality and shelf life will possibly accelerate the gluten-free bread market growth.

A new report by Fact.MR provides a comprehensive outlook on the global gluten-free bread market. Lucid analysis on the past, present and future trends of consumer preferences as well as manufacturing advances have been considered while forecasting the market growth between the period of 2018 and 2027.

Rising awareness regarding the consumption of gluten-free diet and introduction of novel product varieties by manufacturers are some of the key factors influencing market growth. Based on this, the report provides the most credible go-to forecast for the industry executives interested in business expansion.

Present in grains such as wheat, barley and rye, gluten is a composite of storage proteins that are stored in the endosperm of the grains. The proteins are capable of irritating as well as damaging the intestinal villi which leads to medical complications such as prevention of nutrient absorption, bloating, wind, fatigue, low blood count and osteoporosis.

This severe implications are categorized into coeliac disease, non-coeliac gluten sensitivity, and wheat allergy. While coeliac disease is a genetic autoimmune disorder, non-coeliac gluten sensitivity is referred to as intestinal sensitivity to gluten whereas wheat allergy refers to as immune reaction to any of the hundreds of protein present in wheat.

As in-depth understanding of these diseases is lacking, consumption of gluten-free diet is the only available approach available for the patients. Owing to which, manufacturers, especially bakery producers have launched plethora of gluten-free products. As the effective treatment for gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivity is yet to be discovered, demand for gluten-free products including gluten-free bread is likely to increase in future.

Increased Diagnosis of Gluten Intolerance and Sensitivity to Fuel Adoption

Past few decades have witnessed dramatic rise in number of people suffering from coeliac disease or gluten intolerance. Partly due to spread of awareness regarding physiological effects of gluten diet, diagnosis of the disease has increased. Further, people have become more aware of gluten sensitivity or wheat allergy than before.

This has led to development of trend where consumers consciously monitor their quantities of gluten intake in their diet. They prefer food products that are highly monitored for their ingredients. Such products include gluten-free bread.

In addition, several research studies have revealed improvement or total reversal of intestinal health with a regularly monitored gluten-free diet among gluten sensitive as well as gluten intolerant patients. Bread being a staple food across major world regions, demand for gluten-free bread is set to rise in future.

Steady Introduction of New Innovations to Boost Adoption

With the rising demand for gluten free products, bakery manufacturers have introduced a variety of gluten free breads. Time pressed consumers are seeking for shorter meal preparation time as well as allergen-free food alternatives.

Migros, one of the leading retailer in the world has introduced a new Gluten Free Quinoa Bread. The bread is company’s first gluten-free product that is vegan, wheat- and lactose-free, contains important fibers and is suitable for patients with coeliac disease.

Brodo Italian Scratch Kitchen, Italy’s popular diner, has recently introduced a new gluten free menu. The restaurant will be utilizing gluten-free pizza and breads from the Sweet Escape Pastries bakery.

Canyon Bakehouse® is the U.S. based leading bakery. It has recently launched two new flavors to its gluten-free product line of Stay Fresh Packaging – Hawaiian Sweet Bread and Honey Oat Bread.

Further, to align their products with the growing trend of clean labels, manufacturers have adopted clean product labeling attitude to provide consumers as well as retailers with appropriate information.

Although awareness of gluten sensitivity and intolerance is rising, a census study in the United States has observed over 30% of study participants to follow wrong measures of gluten-free diet intake.

Another study has found that among gluten sensitive individuals, longer and inadequate consumption of gluten-free diet can lead to development of type 2 diabetes due to lack of essential fibers in diet. Such studies spread awareness regarding appropriate consumption of gluten-free diets and can obstruct the growth of the market in future.

