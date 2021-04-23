A-Share Listed Pharmaceutical market Developments Plans, Industry size growth and Forecast till 2025,

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the A-Share Listed Pharmaceutical market during the forecast period.

With growing Chinese economy and increasing residents’ income, people’s purchasing power of pharmaceuticals has been enhanced. China’s aging population also promotes demand for pharmaceuticals. In 2016, revenues from main businesses of China’s pharmaceutical industry reached CNY 2,963.59 billion, up by 9.9% YOY; profits were CNY 321.64 billion, up by 15.6% YOY. Among sub-industries, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), pharmaceutical preparations and medical devices maintained strong profitability, witnessing their profits grow by 25.9%, 16.8% and 32.3%, respectively. The revenues from main businesses of pharmaceutical preparations, TCM decoction pieces processing, sanitary materials & medical products and medical devices industries were higher than average and grew by 10.8%, 12.7%, 11.5% and 13.3%, respectively.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060697

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

In 2016, the revenue of the chemical pharmaceutical industry reached CNY 1,256.96 billion, up by 9.9% YOY; profits were CNY 139.57 billion, up by 19.6% YOY; export delivery value was CNY 79.26 billion, up by 4.5% YOY. The operating revenue of API manufacturers totaled to CNY 503.49 billion, up by 8.4% YOY; profits were CNY 44.53 billion, up by 25.9% YOY; export delivery value was CNY 64.87 billion, up by 7.4% YOY.

CRI expects that in the next few years, demand for pharmaceuticals will rise with increasing residents’ income, upgrading consumption, aging population, accelerating urbanization and improving healthcare system, promoting the development of China’s pharmaceutical industry.

In this report, CRI analyzes 161 pharmaceutical enterprises listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1)financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

Request For Full Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060697

(1) Financial Indexes

– Earnings per Share

– Book Value per Share (BPS)

– Sales per Share (SPS)

– Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

– Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

– Return on Net Worth

– Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

– Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

– Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

– EBIT Margin (%)

– EBITDA Margin (%)

– Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

– Total Asset Turnover (times)

– Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

– YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

– Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

– Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

– Revenue (CNY, million)

– Operating Profit (CNY, million)

– Total Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

– Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

– R&D Costs (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (CNY, million)

– Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

– Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

– Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

– Long-term Equity Investment

– Total Assets (CNY, million)

– Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

– Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

– Total Liability (CNY, million)

– Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

– Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

– Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

– Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

– Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

– Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

– Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

– Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

– Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

– Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

– Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

– Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

For More Reports:

Emergency Mobile Substation Market

PCB Design Software Market

Photomask Market

PSIM Market

Piezoelectric Accelerometers Market