Investigation Report on China’s Entecavir Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast Regions, Type and Application to 2021 -2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Investigation Report on China’s Entecavir Market during the forecast period.

In China, more than 100 billion people are chronically infected with hepatitis B virus (HBV), of which 20 million to 30 million have chronic hepatitis B. It is estimated that every year, more than 500,000 people in China die of the liver damage or liver cancer caused by chronic hepatitis B, which leads to losses of over CNY 100 billion.

Developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Entecavir is a nucleoside analogue taken by mouth. In Mar. 2005, Entecavir was approved by the FDA. Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Entecavir was launched in China at the beginning of 2006 after being approved by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) at the end of 2005. Later, Chinese pharmaceutical companies launched generic Entecavir successively, which drove the growth of the market.

According to CRI’s market research, the annual sales value of Entecavir increased from over CNY 30 million in 2006 to CNY 2.03 billion in 2016, and decreased slightly in 2017. Sino-American Shanghai Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Entecavir still dominates the market. Its market share by sales value reached about 40% in 2017 but is shrinking as impacted by China-made generic drugs.

Entecavir has better and faster antiviral effect and see less side effects and drug resistance than traditional nucleoside analogs. Having a high genetic barrier to resistance, it is a powerful and long-acting HBV inhibitor for early monotherapy. As the demand for new anti-HBV drugs is far from being met, China’s Entecavir market is promising with rising sales value in the coming years.

Topics Covered:

– Development environment of China’s Entecavir market

– Size of China’s Entecavir market

– Competitive landscape of China’s Entecavir market

– Prices of Entecavir in China

– Major factors influencing the development of China’s Entecavir market

– Prospect of China’s Entecavir market

