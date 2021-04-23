Investigation Report on China’s Botulinum Toxin Type A Market Structure, Application – Global Trends and Forecasts to 2021 to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Investigation Report on China’s Botulinum Toxin Type A Market during the forecast period.

As the most toxic one of the eight antigenic types of botulinum, Botulinum Toxin Type A can irreversibly unite with presynaptic membrane within one hour. The targeted striated muscle will be relaxed usually 48 to 72 hours after the injection of Botulinum Toxin Type A. And the effect is maximally visible seven to 14 days following injection. Such muscle relaxation usually lasts for three to six months but varies greatly among different people. For some people, it can last up to 18 months.

On Apr. 15, 2002, Botulinum Toxin Type A was approved by the FDA as a medical cosmetic that is injected to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines. Later, some generic drugs appeared on the market. In addition to the imported Botulinum Toxin Type A (trade name: Botox) produced by Allergan, the Botulinum Toxin Type A products in China also include Botulinum Toxin Type A (trade name: Hengli) developed by Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

In China, the medical use of Botulinum Toxin Type A is to treat adult blepharospasm and prosopospasm and some strabismuses, especially acute paralytic strabismus, concomitant strabismus, strabismus caused by endocrine diseases, and the strabismus that cannot be corrected surgically for those aged 12 and above. The incidence of facial neuropathy is increasing in China. Many people are attacked by prosopospasm when they are over-stressed or fatigued. Seeing global annual incidence of about 0.003%, facial neuropathy is more common in women than in men, and more common in middle-aged and elderly people than in people from other age groups.

However, more users of Botulinum Toxin Type A are women who pursue a thin face or less wrinkles. With more than 10 million cosmetic surgeries every year, the market size of medical beauty in China has exceeded USD 10 billion and is still growing. As the demand for Botulinum Toxin Type A is expanding, some medical institutions and beauty salons have begun to inject Botulinum Toxin Type A smuggled from South Korea, France, Germany, etc. for their customers. Although the Chinese government only approved the sale of Botox and Hengli, smuggled Botulinum Toxin Type A products are easily available in China

It is expected that, with the development of China’s economy, the rise of income, and the change of consumption habit, Chinese people will spend more in medical beauty, and the market size of Botulinum Toxin Type A will continue to grow in China in the next few years.

Topics Covered:

– Status of China’s medical beauty market

– Sales of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China

– Competition on China’s Botulinum Toxin Type A market

– Major factors influencing the development of China’s Botulinum Toxin Type A market

– Prospect of China’s Botulinum Toxin Type A market from 2018 to 2022

