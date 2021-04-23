Investigation Report on China’s Fibrin Sealant (Human) Market Growth, Latest Trend and Forecast 2021 – 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Investigation Report on China’s Fibrin Sealant (Human) Market during the forecast period.

Fibrin sealant, also known as fibrin glue, is a biological product commonly used in surgery. Fibrin Sealant (Human) is a blood product that can help treat burn wounds, abdominal incisions in general surgery, incisions in liver surgery, and incisions in vascular surgery by stopping bleeding and covering and sealing wounds.

n China, the accidental deaths and burns rank only second to traffic injuries. And the traffic injuries also include many burns. The annual incidence of burns in China is about 1.5% to 2%, which means that about 20 million people suffer burns every year. And about 5% of the burn victims need hospitalization. From Jan. to Sept. 2018, the number of people discharged from China’s medical and health institutions reached 185,577,000, increasing by 6.4% YOY, and a large proportion of the inpatients had surgery. The sales value of Fibrin Sealant (Human) has been rising since the drug was launched in China, reaching about CNY 144 million in 2017. According to CRI’s market research, China’s Fibrin Sealant (Human) market is dominated by Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. and Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., and the former has a market share of more than 90% by sales value.

It is expected that in the next few years, with the lifestyle changes brought about by economic development and the rising incidences of various diseases caused by population aging, the number of surgical operations in China will continue to rise, which will help expand the market size of Fibrin Sealant (Human).

Topics Covered:

– Situation of surgical operations in China

– Status of China’s Fibrin Sealant (Human) market

– Competition on China’s Fibrin Sealant (Human) market

– Prices of Fibrin Sealant (Human) in China

– Factors influencing the development of China’s Fibrin Sealant (Human) market

– Prospect of China’s Fibrin Sealant (Human) market from 2018 to 2022

