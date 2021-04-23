Investigation Report on China’s Hydrotalcite Market By Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast 2021 – 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Investigation Report on China’s Hydrotalcite Market during the forecast period.

The incidences of gastrointestinal diseases are rising in China with the development of China’s economy, the change of dietary habits and daily routines, and the intensification of environmental pollution. It is estimated that the number of patients with gastrointestinal diseases in China has exceeded 120 million, and is still growing, with the incidence of chronic gastritis hovering at 30%.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060740

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

According to CRI’s market research, the top 5 chemical drugs for gastritis and peptic ulcer in China are all proton-pump inhibitors. Among them, the gastric mucosal protective agents represented by Hydrotalcite are featured by high safety, few side effects, and quick relief, and thus saw a growing market demand. Hydrotalcite is a gastric mucosal protective agent that can quickly neutralize gastric acid, reduce the stimulation and corrosion of gastric acid on the esophageal mucosa, and significantly relieve pains. It can also accelerate the healing of ulcers. Used to treat acute and chronic gastritis, reflux esophagitis, peptic ulcer, heartburn and stomach upset related to gastric acid, it can relieve the cardialgia, acid reflux, nausea, vomiting, abdominal distension and other symptoms caused by excessive gastric acid, and prevent the gastric mucosal lesions caused by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

In 2017, the market size of Hydrotalcite in China was close to CNY 110 million. The Hydrotalcite products in China are marketed in the dosage forms of suspension, tablets and granules. The market is dominated by the tablets.

By the end of 2018, more than 20 manufacturers have obtained the approval for Hydrotalcite production. However, China’s Hydrotalcite market is highly concentrated. In 2017, by sales value, more than 90% market share went to the top 5 market players, namely, Bayer, Chongqing Pharscin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sichuan Jewelland Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hainan Health Care Laboratories Ltd., and Guangxi Nanning Baihui Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. And Bayer alone took up a market share of over 80%.

With the quickening pace of life, the change of dietary habits and the intensification of environmental pollution, the number of patients with gastrointestinal diseases in China will continue to rise in the coming years, which promises certain growth potential for China’s Hydrotalcite market.

Request For Full Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060740

Topics Covered:

– Situation of gastrointestinal diseases in China

– Status of China’s Hydrotalcite market

– Competition on China’s Hydrotalcite market

– Prices of Hydrotalcite in China

– Major factors influencing the development of China’s Hydrotalcite market

– Prospect of China’s Hydrotalcite market, 2018-2022

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

For More Reports:

USA Environment Consulting Services Market

Europe Environment Consulting Services Market

China Environment Consulting Services Market

Asia-Pacific Environment Consulting Services Market

Environment Consulting Services Sales Market