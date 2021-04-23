Investigation Report on China’s Recombinant Human Interferon α2b Market Size, Share, Growth,Trends, COVID-19 Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Investigation Report on China’s Recombinant Human Interferon α2b Market during the forecast period.

An interferon is a group of host-specific glycoproteins secreted by cells in response to virus infections or other factors. As a cytokine, it can defend against a wide variety of viruses by stimulating the synthesis of new effector proteins in interaction with the receptors on uninfected cells though it cannot directly kill or inhibit the viruses in cells. Besides, it can achieve immunoregulation and anti-cancer effects by enhancing the viability of lymphocytes, macrophages and natural killer cells.

In 1986, Intron A, the world’s first Recombinant Human Interferon α2b, was launched by Schering Plough that was later acquired by MSD, and approved by the FDA to be used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. In 1997, Tianjin Sinobioway Biomedicine Co., Ltd.’s Recombinant Human Interferon α2b was approved to be sold in China, followed by the counterparts of Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Beisheng Medicine Industry Hansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Schering-Plough that were approved in 1998, 1999 and 2007 respectively.

Recombinant Human Interferon α2b has been approved by the China Food and Drug Administration to be sold in the dosage forms of freeze-dried powder injection, injection, suppository, cream (ointment), eye drops, etc. The main indications include acute and chronic viral hepatitis infections (hepatitis B and hepatitis C), condyloma acuminatum, hairy cell leukemia, etc. and vary among dosage forms.

CRI estimates that by the end of 2018, more than 90 million people in China are infected with hepatitis B virus and 8 million carry hepatitis C virus. With the increasing incidence of herpes, 80%-90% of the Chinese population are infected with herpes zoster virus, and 30% of the infected may develop chickenpox, and the rest 70% will be attacked by herpes zoster when they are weak. Furthermore, over 40% of married women in China are suffering from cervical erosion.

According to CRI’s market research, the sales value of Recombinant Human Interferon α2b showed an upward trend after the drug was launched in China, reaching about CNY 271 million in 2017. The injections, capsules and gels take up a large market share, with Shanghai Huaxin High Biotechnology Inc., Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd. and Schering-Plough as the top market players by sales value.

Topics Covered:

– Status of China’s Recombinant Human Interferon α2b market

– Major manufacturers of Recombinant Human Interferon α2b in China

– Prices of Recombinant Human Interferon α2b in China

– Major factors influencing development of Recombinant Human Interferon α2b in China

– Prospect of China’s Recombinant Human Interferon α2b market from 2018 to 2022

