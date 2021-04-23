Investigation Report on China’s Simvastatin Market Growth, Industry, Analysis, Development and Demand Forecast 2020-2025

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Investigation Report on China’s Simvastatin Market during the forecast period.

The blood lipid levels of Chinese people are rising as China’s economy develops and a high-calorie and high-fat diet becomes increasingly prevalent. In 2018, the overall incidence of dyslipidemia in Chinese adults was up to about 40%. As dyslipidemia is a major cause of coronary heart disease, strokes and other atherosclerotic lesions, the treatment of hyperlipidemia can reduce the incidence of these diseases.

Developed by U.S. company MSD, Simvastatin is a semi-synthetic HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor with Lovastatin as the raw material. It was first launched in 1988, and approved by the FDA in Dec. 1991. The trade name of MSD’s Simvastatin is Zocor. Simvastatin can prevent the development of atherosclerosis and prevent the relapse of heart diseases, and reduce the risks of nonfatal myocardial infarction and myocardial revascularization.

In 1995, MSD introduced Simvastatin to China. Simvastatin is the first widely used statin in China and the only statin that has been included in China’s essential medicine list and needs to complete the consistency evaluation by 2018. And the users of Simvastatin can enjoy some preferential policies. Numerous advertisements and early launch have made Zocor well-known in community-level hospitals. In an agreement with the Chinese government, MSD promised to lower the prices of Simvastatin for a bigger market share.

CRI’s market research shows that the sales value of Simvastatin in sample hospitals in China was about CNY142 million in 2017, and is declining in the competition with other similar drugs. By sales value, China’s Simvastatin market is dominated by Hangzhou MSD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., MSD, Guangzhou Nanxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cinmed Pharmaceuticals, and Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Sichuan Hairong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. In 2017, the market share by sales value of Hangzhou MSD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was about 63%, which means that branded Simvastatin still has great advantages on the Chinese market.

According to CRI’s estimate, Simvastatin will still have certain growth potential in China from 2019 to 2023 as the incidences of cardiovascular diseases keep increasing with the rising urbanization level, aging population and changing lifestyle.

Topics Covered:

– Development environment of statins in China

– Supply of and demand for Simvastatin in China

– Major Simvastatin manufacturers in China

– Prices of Simvastatin in China

– Prospect of China’s Simvastatin market from 2019 to 2023

