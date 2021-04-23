China’s Condom Market 2021 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the China’s Condom Market during the forecast period.

According to CRI, as China’s economy develops and Chinese people pursue higher living standards, the functions of condoms have extended from avoiding conception to preventing sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and improving the quality of sexual life.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085066

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Since 2002 when the Chinese government liberalized the control over the condom industry, China’s condom industry has achieved fast development. According to CRI, the annual production volume of condoms in China was only about 1 billion units in 1995 while it exceeded 13 billion units in 2018. At the end of 2018, the annual production capacity of condoms in China exceeded 20 million units. In addition to satisfying domestic demand, China-made condoms are also exported in large quantities. In 2018, China’s condom exports exceeded 3 billion units.

Considering the family planning policy and the prevailing commercial sex, every year, the Chinese government purchases over 1 billion condoms from about 20 designated manufacturers for distribution to encourage population control and reduce the incidence of STDs. The unit price is only about CNY 0.20 to CNY 0.50 (USD 0.03 to USD 0.08) on average. With such limited budget, the condoms purchased by the government are of poor quality. Because of few distribution channels and the relaxation of the family planning policy, government at all levels are buying less condoms at higher unit prices.

The condom market excluding government procurement is a competitive free market. There are hundreds of condom enterprises in China, most of which do not produce condoms but rely on ODMs or OEMs. Some of them even import condoms in large quantities from Thailand and other countries. In 2018, the unit retail prices of commercial condoms ranged from CNY 0.50 to CNY 20, representing a market size of over CNY 10 billion. The high profit margin has attracted many market players. In China, condoms brands fall into three categories: (1) brands that produce and sell products in China, for example, Durex and Jissbon; (2) brands that sell products in China but base production abroad, for example, Okamoto and Trojan; and (3) brands that rely on OEMs for production and the Internet for sales, for example, Daxiang. Some other condom enterprises survive on government procurement and supplying condoms on an OEM basis because their own brands do not sell in lack of commercial sales channels and brand awareness.

Request For Full Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085066

As some Chinese consumers believe that imported condoms have higher quality than domestic-made ones, China imports a large quantity of condoms every year, mainly from Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, etc. In 2018, the import value of condoms exceeded USD 100 million, representing a trade deficit. China’s condom imports are mainly medium-high end products while its condom exports are dominated by medium-low end ones.

According to CRI, China’s condom market has huge potential. By the end of 2018, China had a population of nearly 1.40 billion people, of which over 900 million are sexually active people aged between 16 and 59. Moreover, premarital sex and commercial sex have grown in the last 30 years, which stimulates the demand for condoms. Commercial sex is prohibited by Chinese law, but it cannot be eliminated. Therefore, the Chinese government encourages night clubs, hotels and other public places to provide condoms to prevent the spread of STDs such as AIDS.

CRI expects that with increasing income and health consciousness, Chinese people will need more and better condoms. For global condom manufacturers and brands, the Chinese market presents numerous opportunities.

Topics covered:

– Policy environment for China’s condom industry

– Supply of and demand for condoms in China

– Government procurement of condoms in China

– Major brands and enterprises of condoms in China

– Import and export of condoms in China

– Retail prices of major condom brands in China

– Survey on condom consumers in China

– Market opportunities and driving forces for China’s condom industry from 2019 to 2023

– Prospect of China’s condom industry from 2019 to 2023

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

For More Reports:

Slurry System Market

Slurry System Market

Slurry System Market

Silver Antimicrobial Wound Care Dressing Sales Market