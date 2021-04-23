Malt Beverage Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges 2028

In the malt beverage market demand for flavored malt beverage is gaining immense traction owing to their emergence as novel drinks that fit in between the popularity of both liquor and beer. Rising popularity of ‘alternative beverage alcohol’ drinks that include flavored malt beverages along with cider and hard seltzers, the malt beverage market is estimated to grow steadily in the future.

The popularity of malt beverages has led manufacturers of malt beverage market to introduce novel malt beverages, especially with multiple flavors to comply with growing consumer preference for exotic flavors. Further, health benefits of malt have led manufacturers in the malt beverages market to introduce health and energy drinks of malt.

Corona Refresca is a recent release by Constellation Brands, a flavored malt beverage producer in the United States. The company is targeting women consumer base for Refresca with guava lime and passionfruit lime flavors and will be marketing the malt beverages as ‘premium spiked refresher’.

New introductions of malt beverages are well embraced by consumers, and quenching this opportunity, manufacturers operating in the malt beverage market are focusing on developing novel flavor with innovative packaging of malt beverages that are on the way of production and mark

Market Outlook

Malt is germinated cereal grains and generally made from barley. The cereal grains are dried in a process called “malting.” These are first kept in water till it sprouts or germinates, then dried, boiled and processed for dry powder. The malt is loaded with B-vitamins, lots of minerals and some fiber and protein. Malt has around half sweet as normal sugar and generally used as a healthier alternative sweetener.

Malt beverages are also rich in calcium and it has been found that sufficient quantity of calcium intake protects against osteoporosis, colon cancer, and the kidney stone and also helps to control blood-lipid levels. The optimum ratio of calcium to protein is necessary for bone gain in children.

Malt beverages help in improving physical performance of the consumers and can help in fighting depression. Taste, ingredients, convenience, and price represent the most influential factors that determine the demand for Malt beverages.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Malt beverages have been used as a nutritional supplement and are popularly known as health drinks. Malt beverages are widely consumed as taste enhancers to encourage drinking milk among growing children. Health drinks are often high in sugar so nutritionists generally discourage malted drinks.

There are many producers of these health drinks claim in their advertisements that it could add two inches to children’s height or provides over 30% of key brain nutrients required by children daily. Increasing focus on health and wellness, demands of healthy drinks as the preferred at home alternative, rising popularity of on the go

products, sensory experience and indulgent products, growing consumers interest in exotic flavors, the steady evolution of malt drinks customization and emergence of crossover and hybridized product options is fueling the growth of malt beverage market.

Global Malt Beverage: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global malt beverage market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global malt beverage market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online



On the basis of product type, the global malt beverage market has been segmented as –

Health Drink

Alcoholic Beverage

Energy Drink

Others

On the basis of End-Use, the global malt beverage market has been segmented as –

HoReCa

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

Likely Demand Intensity of Malt Beverages by End Use in 2020

Global Malt Beverage Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global malt beverage market are Nestle, Mondelez International, Van Pur S.A., RateBeer, LLC., Harboe, the Three Horseshoes , GranMalt AG, Cody’s, United Brands Company, Inc., Malt Company (India) Pvt Ltd., Barbican, Monarch Custom Beverages, Danish Royal Unibrew Group, PureMalt, among others.

